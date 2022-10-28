Modern Warfare 2 launch patch official notes: All visibility, audio, and UI changes made from the multiplayer beta

Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, and with it, comes the much-awaited multiplayer mode that fans have been waiting for, ever since the campaign was made available for early access a week ago.

There are a significant number of fixes that the developers have introduced with the launch update, most of which target some of the performance issues that the shooter has been facing in the beta.

Some changes have made their way to various aspects of the game with the official release, with tweaks affecting enemy visibility in Modern Warfare 2, along with changes made to footsteps audio, third-person control, the in-game UI, and movement.

Modern Warfare 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Activision’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Modern Warfare 2 launch patch official notes

Enemy visibility in Modern Warfare 2

Activision has added diamond icons above the heads of enemies. This should make it easier for players to clearly identify opponents within the game.

Additionally, Activision has continued to tweak lighting and contrast for improved enemy visibility.

Audio

Activision has shortened the overall range of footstep audio, which will allow enemy players to get closer to targets before they are able to detect footsteps. They have also continued to tweak teammate footstep audio, which will now be quieter following feedback from the beta.

The in-world activation sound effect volume range for the Dead Silence field upgrade has been drastically decreased.

Third Person

Following feedback from the beta phase, aiming down sights will now stay in the third person POV for low-zoom optics. Only high-zoom optics (beginning with the ACOG and higher) and special optics such as Hybrids and Thermals will revert to first-person POV. The developers stated, "We believe this will enhance the third person experience while keeping the gameplay balanced. The feedback on this mode has been very positive, and we will continue to explore its use as a modifier."

Weapons

Activision has continued to tweak weapons across the game following both feedback from beta players and game data. Players can expect more specifics on weapon tuning as they continue to provide support post-launch.

UI

Activision has been working hard on numerous updates to the UI that make accessing and customizing player loadout more seamless. They have made improvements to the navigation of menus and will continue to optimize the UX.

Movement

Slide, ledge hang, and dive mechanics have been further refined. They have also addressed some movement exploits following the beta.

Matchmaking

Activision has implemented some changes that aim to reduce lobby disbandment between matches. The developers look forward to testing this at a large scale and getting feedback.

