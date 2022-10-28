Modern Warfare 2 'connection failed' screen error: How to fix, possible reason, and more

The complete game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently live for all platforms. However, just like the launch of Overwatch 2, Activision's latest offering also faces multiple issues preventing players from enjoying the game.

One of the latest problems the playerbase is currently facing is the 'Connection failed' screen error on Modern Warfare 2. There is currently no official fix for this problem. However, there are specific workarounds and ways to circumvent the error so gamers can finally play the title.

Possible fixes for the 'connection failed' screen error in Modern Warfare 2

The 'connection failed' error in Modern Warfare 2 is currently faced mainly by PC users. However, it has also been noted that some console players face this problem. This is an annoying error that is preventing a lot of players from enjoying the latest release.

It might be an overabundance of players currently trying to join the game causing this issue. According to Steam, over two hundred thousand players are currently playing the game. Some players also use Battle.net, Xbox, and PlayStation to join the game simultaneously.

The jaw-dropping number of players trying to join might be the reason for this error. Players facing the 'Connection failed' screen will be asked to keep pressing 'Retry' until they can enter the queue.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Current screens people are seeing:



Server Queue Screen

Connection Failed Screen



If you see Connection Failed, hit Retry to get into the Queue. Current screens people are seeing: Server Queue ScreenConnection Failed Screen If you see Connection Failed, hit Retry to get into the Queue.

However, if this doesn't work, other solutions might help circumvent the problem.

Battle Net

For players who are using the Battle.net launcher to play the title, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

1) Shut down the game using Task Manager.

2) Log out from the Battle.net launcher and log in again.

3) For Battle.net users can try another trick to circumvent the problem. Click on the Globe button to view the region. It will be in the user's current region by default. Players are asked to change it to a different one.

4) Restart the game and check if the error is still there.

5) However, if the error is unfortunately not gone, the problem is from the server side, and the players will have to wait until Activision fixes the issue.

Steam

For users who are using Steam to play the game, they can try using the following steps:

1) Endure that Steam is running in the background.

2) If the 'Connection failed' error persists, close the game using the task manager.

3) Log out of Steam and restart the application. Log in again.

4) After logging in, go to the library, find Modern Warfare 2 and relaunch it.

5) This should cause the issue to go away. If it remains, then the players will, unfortunately, have to wait for Activision to fix the problem from their side.

Console

Some console users playing Modern Warfare 2 have also been noted to face this issue. Other than pressing 'Retry' when they see the 'Connection Failed' screen, all players can do is close their game and restart it. Restarting the game on consoles is the usual solution for server-based errors.

However, if it doesn't work, they will have to wait for Activision to solve the problem on their end, just like their counterparts on PC.

The entire game is currently live on all available platforms. Players with access to the game can enjoy Multiplayer, campaign, and spec-ops modes, along with much other content in the title.

Poll : 0 votes