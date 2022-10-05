Overwatch 2: What is login error and how to possibly fix it?

Overwatch 2 has finally launched for all platforms. Fans around the globe were excited to get their hands on the new game, however, it was met with disappointment. Unfortunately, it is plagued with several network issues at the moment. Reports suggest that users are either unable to log in or face long queue times.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter game where two teams of five players each compete to achieve the match's objective. Before the battle, they select from a roster of available "Heroes" who possess unique abilities.

This article takes a closer look at the causes and some possible fixes for the network problems.

Everything players need to know about Overwatch 2's login error and long queue times

Login errors and long queue times arise when too many people are trying to join the server at the same time. Due to its recent launch, it is not surprising that fans are all trying to access the game simultaneously.

This has left many users either stuck on the 'In Queue' screen or greeted with the "Login Error: Failed to connect to game server. Please try again at a later time" error message.

In queue screen of Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

What causes Overwatch 2's login error and long queue times?

These errors generally tend to occur with respect to the game's server. Since many players are simultaneously trying to access Overwatch 2, the servers are overloaded and deny further access.

While these issues generally appear due to the server, users can also face it in the following instances:

They don't have a Moderate or Open NAT type.

Their Antivirus/Firewall is blocking access to the servers.

How to possibly fix the login error and long queue times?

These issues are most likely to arise due to heavy traffic or server shutdown. However, if the problem lies on the player's end, here are some possible fixes they can implement:

1) Change Battle.net region

For PC users, try changing Overwatch 2's region on Battle.net. If servers in one location are overloaded or down, then proceed to select a server from a different region.

In order to do this, follow the steps below:

First, open your Battle.net client.

Now head over to the game's page and click on the 'globe' icon near the Play button.

This will open up the list for different server regions available. It will by default have a region select.

Proceed to change the server region here.

2) Turn off Antivirus/Firewall

If the above fix doesn't work, then try turning off your antivirus or provide access to the game through your firewall. In some instances, your antivirus might report a false positive and ultimately prevent your game from accessing Overwatch 2's servers.

However, if Windows Firewall is denying you access, then you might want to consider providing the application permission rather than turning off your firewall completely.

3) Clear DNS cache

To clear your DNS cache on Windows 10, do the following:

Click on Start.

Enter 'cmd' in the Start menu search box.

Right-click Command Prompt and select Run as Administrator.

Here, run the following command: "ipconfig /flushdns" [without the quotes]

If this process is successfully executed, you should be greeted with a "Windows IP configuration successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message.

4) Restart router

Most home routers tend to lose buffers internally, which can lead to network issues down the line. Hence, it is recommended to restart your router. This will reset the settings, possibly allowing you to access the game.

These are all the probable fixes at the moment. However, if the servers are down or riddled with high traffic, then players must wait until the off-peak period to play the game.

