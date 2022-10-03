Why are Overwatch servers shutting down? Server close date & time for all regions

Popular hero shooter Overwatch, also referred to as OW, is drawing closer to its end.

Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, the game bought the 'hero shooter' revolution in esports when it launched back in 2016. It pitted two teams of six players against each other in an arena with a time-limited objective.

OW brilliantly balanced teamwork and strategic map placement with the sheer action-filled chaos of a first-person shooter. Players chose a playable hero from one of the three classes (Tank, Support, and Damage), each specifically designed for a particular role.

Since its launch, OW has introduced many free heroes and maps, with its only monetized aspect being the cosmetic loot boxes. The game is set to be replaced with Overwatch 2, a free-to-play sequel that brings back all of the familiar heroes and maps while introducing new characters to the series.

Overwatch servers will be shutting down as game will be replaced by free-to-play sequel

After more than six years of exciting PvP hero shooter action, OW is officially coming to an end. As mentioned earlier, the game will be replaced by Overwatch 2, a free-to-play sequel that continues the story of Overwatch with the hope of building a bigger active playerbase.

As a result, Overwatch servers will be shutting down on October 3, 2022, (or October 4, 2022, depending on the region) at the following times:

October 3, 2022

9:00 am PDT

12:00 pm EST

5:00 pm BST

6:00 pm CET

8:00 pm GST

9:30 pm IST

October 4, 2022

1:00 am JST

2:00 am AEST

The OW server shutdown will be followed by a 27-hour server downtime for maintenance, followed by the launch of OW2 on October 4, 2022. What should players expect from the sequel?

What to expect from Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 or OW2, was announced back in 2019 with a cinematic trailer. One of the major changes to the sequel is the PvP element switch from 6v6 to 5v5, reducing one of the tank slots.

Launching with a roster of over 35 heroes from the first game, OW2 will carry over all unlocks from its prequel. Blizzard has already introduced three new heroes, Sojourn, a Canadian officer, Junker Queen, the ruler of Junkertown, and Kiriko.

The game is developed on an upgraded engine from the first title, which allows for larger maps that are integral to the new PvE modes. It will have at least two PvE modes, where four players will team up against NPCs on larger maps.

One PvE mode will be based on a story mode tied to the lore and will be limited to certain heroes. The other will be based on hero missions, where players will face wave after wave of enemies.

The free-to-play aspect, along with the redesigned 5v5 competitive element and PvE missions, certainly sounds exciting. However, the playerbase isn't particularly sold on certain aspects of the new title, such as the method to unlock new heroes and SMS integration.

OW2 will be released on October 4, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Battle.net. The game will support cross-play across all platforms, and players can jump right in and try out the new title at launch.

