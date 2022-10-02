How to get Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack for returning players? Everything included and more

Blizzard's brand new Free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2 is releasing later this week and serves as a superior successor to its successful Overwatch franchise. The game boasts exciting new features and a completely built-up free-to-play feature that was not available in the previous game.

Overwatch 2 takes the 5v5 PvP shooting experience to a whole new level with 6 gameplay modes, 22 global maps and 35 unique heroes to choose from. However, the game is not built on a new engine as it still uses the technology used in the first Overwatch game.

The game will also carry cross progression to those players who owned the first game and will carry their progress and roster of heroes in the second game. This means that the first Overwatch will be completely taken over by its successor and rather than serving as a new game for those players, it will be more of a content update with newer content.

This bold move by Blizzard Entertainment comes into action as the popularity of free-to-play shooter games is on the rise. Hence, the developers chose to follow the same model for the sequel of its successful first person shooter game.

However, existing players will also receive special rewards in the form of a Founders pack, which is an exciting new add-on for those who have been around since the first game. Here is everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack.

Overwatch 2 Founder's Pack rewards players of the first game with new skins and more items

The Overwatch 2 Founders Pack features:

🪙 2 Epic Skins

🖼️ Exclusive Founder's Icon

Special Surprise gift, TBA Already got your copy of Overwatch?The Overwatch 2 Founders Pack features:🪙 2 Epic Skins🖼️ Exclusive Founder's IconSpecial Surprise gift, TBA Already got your copy of Overwatch?The Overwatch 2 Founders Pack features:🪙 2 Epic Skins🖼️ Exclusive Founder's Icon🎁 Special Surprise gift, TBA https://t.co/m0ZNXSjQng

Last month, Blizzard Entertainment announced ahead of the release of a new free-to-play Overwatch 2 game that pleased the players of the first game. The news came forward after players who had bought the first Overwatch game were upset on the free-to-play model of the second game and felt that it was unfair to them.

However, the announcement mentioned that the owners of the first game will receive a special free Founder's pack which will contain the following items:

Two epic skins

Instant access to Junker Queen, Sojourn, & Kiriko

Exclusive founder’s icon

Surprise gift

The news also mentions how the developers of the game are extremely thankful to the players who have supported the first game and have purchased it. The Founder's Pack will only be available for players to redeem if they own the first Overwatch game prior to June 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. PDT.

To redeem the Founder's Pack, players will need to log in to the first Overwatch game before October 4 to make sure their account is active. Then all you need to do is log in to Overwatch 2 before December 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PDT to redeem your free rewards. Moreover, players who are playing on a console will need to link their accounts to their Battle.Net account.

Additionally, returning players will also get access to the free tiers of the brand new Battle Pass system and the rewards new players can also get from it. However, to get access to premium in-game cosmetics, they will need to purchase the premium Battle Pass using an in-game currency worth 1000 coins that is roughly worth $10.

Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

