How to play the Push mode in Overwatch 2

Push will be a new game mode added to Overwatch 2, giving players a new objective in the coming sequel.

The objective is extremely simple and requires players to escort a happy-go-lucky robot from one point on the map to the other. The path includes checkpoints for closer spawns to set up a quicker pace.

Irrespective of whether or not this will make its way into the competitive landscape of Overwatch 2, it is still a fresh perspective on the game that many fans think is well overdue.

How to play the new Push mode in Overwatch 2

As the game rolls along through its beta period, Push is available for the New Queen Street and Colosseo maps. The mode operates almost exactly the same in both locations.

Each team has a starting spawn point on the opposite sides of the map. The teams are at an equal amount of distance away from the Push robot known as T.W.O., who is the key piece of the objective.

After a short 30 seconds to start the game, T.W.O. and the payload it pushes across the map unlocks. This gives each team enough time to find an advantageous position to begin their fight.

As soon as T.W.O. is available to control, players need to focus on clearing out the enemy team. After the entirety of the enemy team is eliminated, T.W.O. will begin moving to the opposing team's spawn point.

Both teams have their own checkpoints along the way. When that checkpoint is reached by the Overwatch 2 NPC, the team in control takes it as a forward span that helps overwhelm the opposition.

The checkpoint will be lost when T.W.O. is pushed back by the other team across the center point of the map. It stays intact if the robot moves over the checkpoint itself, allowing for an easy retake.

There are two ways to win the Push mode in Overwatch 2. If a team's T.W.O. makes it all the way across the map to the enemy spawn point, then the team in control automatically wins.

If neither team's T.W.O. can cross that finish line, it comes down to an in-game timer. The team that has moved their T.W.O. furthest from its initial position when the time runs out will be declared the winning team.

If the teams have an equal amount of distance covered with the robot, then an overtime period kicks in. It works in a similar manner with a bit of a fresh start. The team that controls the bot for the longest time, wins the match.

When it comes to winning, it is best to utilize the side areas of each map. It encourages flanking and securing the high ground. The fast-paced gameplay will ensure there is no time to rest.

Players will constantly try to control T.W.O. and fight enemies for positioning. Heroes like the recently announced Sojourn are perfect for switching between the objective and the battle.

