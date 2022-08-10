Blizzard is removing all loot boxes from Overwatch: Last date to purchase and more details

Loot boxes have been a controversial topic in the Overwatch community, but fans won’t have to worry about that for much longer. For the latest Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, Blizzard released a blog post concerning the fate of loot boxes.

According to the developers, loot boxes will not be coming to the free-to-play sequel, and there’s a limited time to purchase them in the current iteration of the game as well.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there's always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!

Overwatch 2 will not feature loot boxes, and Blizzard gives a final loot box purchase date for existing players

While fans can still purchase loot boxes in the game as of now, the developers revealed the final date at which this can be done:

“Loot Boxes will no longer be available for sale after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30. However, you will still be able to earn standard loot boxes after the end of the event.”

At the end of the month, any purchased loot boxes will be automatically opened, so players do not have to worry about losing them forever. This is to prepare for the Early Access launch of Overwatch 2, which begins on October 4, 2022.

In this latest blog post, Activision Blizzard also revealed that the current event would unlock some season-exclusive brawls and explained each of them.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Shoot for a new high score with six remixed Legendary skins.



Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is NOW LIVE!

A series of fan-favorite Legendary skins and exclusive skins that were locked away are coming back for a limited time after certain challenge events.

Playing a certain number of games each week will give players an icon, spray, and epic skin. Week one is themed after Tracer, week two will be centered around Symmetra, and the last week will feature a Hanzo theme.

Rewards for each event

Play 9 games: Player Icon

Player Icon Play 18 games: Spray

Spray Play 27 games: Epic Skin

The sequel will be a fully free-to-play game, and instead of using loot boxes, it will use Battle Passes in a seasonal format, much like other free-to-play games do. While loot boxes were certainly controversial, it appears that they are going to disappear.

In addition, players will have access to all maps and heroes without spending money on the overall PvP experience in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022, in Early Access, where players will be able to dive in and play for free immediately.

Edited by Danyal Arabi