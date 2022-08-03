Overwatch 2's survey asks players if they'd cough up $45 for in-game skins

To nobody's surprise, Overwatch 2 will be heavily monetized with cosmetics and in-game rewards costing upwards of $40.

Activision Blizzard's games are notorious for featuring some of the most overpriced loot boxes in gaming. The company recently faced a lot of flack for its ruthless monetization in Diablo Immortal. It now seems that the studio is once again trying to nickel-and-dime players with their upcoming sequel to Overwatch.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. https://t.co/tAzPPtvcP0

According to a recent Overwatch 2 survey, Blizzard might charge players as much as $45 for a single skin in the game.

The original game already received flack for incorporating aggressive monetization systems that charged players for random digital goodies. Despite ditching the awful loot boxes, the developers are once again trying to heavily monetize their upcoming titles with overpriced cosmetics.

A Twitter user has posted screenshots of the Overwatch 2 survey, and the price Blizzard is planning to charge for each individual character skin in the game is mind-boggling.

Activision Blizzard says prices in Overwatch 2 survey are not reflective of the final pricing

Twitter user Portergauge recently posted screenshots of a survey that their friend received from Overwatch 2. The survey asked players how much they are willing to spend on skins and cosmetics in the game.

Portergauge 🏳️‍🌈 @Portergauge Oof, friend of mine got an Overwatch survey for his account, some of these prices they're gauging for OW2 are really expensive.



I hope this is just him getting one of the higher price surveys and not an indication that they're leaning towards this much monetization. Oof, friend of mine got an Overwatch survey for his account, some of these prices they're gauging for OW2 are really expensive. I hope this is just him getting one of the higher price surveys and not an indication that they're leaning towards this much monetization. https://t.co/RWr7LbwkLB

The survey asks whether players are "very likely," "somewhat likely," "neither likely or unlikely," "somewhat unlikely" or "very likely" to spend upwards of $40 over single cosmetics and skins.

Based on the survey, the potential asking prices for the cosmetics in the upcoming sequel are as follows:

Mythic Skin: $44.99

Legendary Skin Bundle (including weapon charm, player icon, victory pose, voice line, name card, and spray): $29.99

Legendary Skin: $24.99

Emote Highlight Intro Souvenir: $19.99

Weapon Char: $9.99

3 Sprays Bundle: $4.99

According to Blizzard, the prices posted in the survey are to better understand players' preferences for different cosmetics in their upcoming game and are not reflective of the final pricing.

The developers plan to share more information regarding the monetization and in-game pricing structure upon the release of the game.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Check out an all-new tier of hero skins Mythic



Mythic Genji - Cyber Demon First look at all-new cosmetics coming to #Overwatch2 on October 4.Check out an all-new tier of hero skinsMythicMythic Genji - Cyber Demon First look at all-new cosmetics coming to #Overwatch2 on October 4. Check out an all-new tier of hero skins✨Mythic✨👀Mythic Genji - Cyber Demon https://t.co/yuqkwEoDvd

Suffice to say, players aren't happy with the upcoming title's monetization strategies and have turned to social media to vent their displeasure.

Ross @shortnocturnal @Portergauge Yo I'd literally at any price would prefer buying overwatch 2 instead of it being free to play with money grabs everywhere. @Portergauge Yo I'd literally at any price would prefer buying overwatch 2 instead of it being free to play with money grabs everywhere.

The Overwatch team has confirmed that the sequel won't feature any loot boxes. Instead, the game will feature a battle pass and purchasable skins from the in-game store. In the original game, players unlocked unique skins, emotes and many more cool rewards by playing the game and leveling up.

However, with Overwatch 2 allowing players to get the shiny new legendary skin by paying an exorbitant amount of money and without actually playing the game, it is really disheartening.

The modern AAA gaming landscape has been severely affected by the trend of loot boxes and in-game monetization systems in video games.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Unlock 3 Free Standard loot Boxes for a limited time with @PrimeGaming!



Grab 'em now blizz.ly/3iQ4Dvy A-Mei-zing!Unlock 3 Free Standard loot Boxes for a limited time with @PrimeGaming!Grab 'em now A-Mei-zing! ✨ Unlock 3 Free Standard loot Boxes for a limited time with @PrimeGaming!Grab 'em now 👉 blizz.ly/3iQ4Dvy https://t.co/IgHGPeAHMi

Iconic titles like Halo, Call of Duty, Diablo and even Assassin's Creed have all been tarnished by publisher greed and monetization. This drastically affects the experience for players who just want to enjoy the game they paid for.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield!



Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the Welcome to the apocalypse.See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield!Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28. Welcome to the apocalypse. See Junker Queen swing her axe and rampage the battlefield! Rush into the action with Junker Queen, playable in the #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28. https://t.co/SkvOEqr34u

It remains to be seen how Blizzard will end up pricing the skins and other rewards in Overwatch 2 when it releases on October 4, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

