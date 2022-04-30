Why Overwatch 2 should include the classic 6v6 structure on full release

Overwatch 2's PvP beta testing is the first glimpse of its gameplay that is out for the players. Fans can not only watch the proceedings, but can also play the game if they have received access codes. The beta comes after a long hiatus since the game's confirmation nearly four years ago. The wait for players has been a long one, but the game has arrived, even if it is just the beta version. As expected, the sequel shows certain changes, including a distinct shift to a 5v5 mode. However, if the early days show anything, it is that Blizzard might need to ponder a bit more about the format in the upcoming days.

Overwatch 2 will be the cultural follower of the game that truly revolutionized the hero-shooter genre. It added finesse, but it also brought a competitive scene for all. The decision to shift to 5v5 from the more regular 6v6 is an attempt by the developers to offer something new to the players. However, the new plans might need more tweaking, and a case could be made for the earlier system.

Overwatch 2 PvP beta makes a case for the game to not give up on the 6v6 mode entirely

At the outset, Overwatch 2 seems quite fun despite the limited features in the beta. The biggest change from the previous game is the changed team composition. This seems to be causing a lot of changes in players' tactics, given how the composition has been changed.

The total number of members in a team has been reduced, and that one reduction has been made in terms of the number of tanks. If things stay the same in the full release, Overwatch 2 will have one tank per team.

While changes are a natural part of evolution for any game, players often want choices in today's gaming scene. Perhaps nobody can complain about the new 5-person team combination. Yet, the lack of choice in the beta seems like a major limitation on the developer's part.

However, it might be the case that the Overwatch 2 PvP test client is nothing but a beta. Everything is limited, including the total number of testers. Therefore, concluding can be preliminary. The limitations seem to be affecting more due to how one extra tank has been skimmed off the affair.

jez @JezCorden So far not a fan of the changes made... the reduction of a tank, removal of lots of the cc feels like it's generally reduced ttk for healers/dps, while some tanks got a pretty significant buff?



With other things staying the same, one less tank on each side will likely result in a lower Time To Kill (TTK). On one hand, this promotes faster matches, which will likely be more action-packed. On the other, extra deaths can often be a demotivator for some players.

There is also another aspect to the reduced tank in the new format. It increases the chances of a player killing another opponent or getting killed in the process. However, the new system makes the role of the tank even more important.

In the 6v6 formats, having two tanks can be a blessing, especially if one of them performs poorly. In the new system of Overwatch 2, there is no such safety net. If the tank of a team has a poor game, the team will become a glass cannon.

Putting everything aside, 6v6 has reached an iconic stature over the history of Overwatch. There should not be much direct criticism about implementing a new system in the game. Otherwise, Overwatch 2 will feel like a clone of its past.

However, Blizzard should consider giving the players an option. They can keep the new 5v5 formats as the main mode, which will be used in ranked and professional scenes, and keep the 6v6 modes in casual play, which will be a nostalgic trip for the hardcore fans. It will also be a perfect experience for anyone who starts their journey in the series with Overwatch 2.

