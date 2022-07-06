How much will the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass cost?

Overwatch 2 will be released as a free-to-play title with a Battle Pass system that replaces its predecessor's loot box feature.

The Battle Pass will mimic those of other free-to-play multiplayer titles, such as VALORANT, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will be able to unlock free rewards or get even more with a premium purchase.

Those who want the premium version of the Battle Pass can expect to spend 1000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency when the game is released on October 4, 2022.

Each Overwatch 2 Battle Pass season to be roughly nine weeks long

Players will be able to grind through the Battle Pass as soon as it goes live to collect a load of customization options for their characters. This is no different from other games with a Battle Pass.

In Overwatch 2, players can also expect the game to operate in seasons. According to the developers at Blizzard Entertainment, each Battle Pass season will be roughly nine weeks long.

It has been confirmed that each Battle Pass will cost players 1,000 of the in-game Virtual Currency. However, the developers haven't explained what the rate between the in-game VC and real money is.

This means players will have to look at other titles to see if things might match up. More than likely, Blizzard will keep things in line with the industry standard and, in terms of dollars, the Battle Pass will be about $10.

Watchpoint Pack

All of the known Battle Pass information thus far comes from the Watchpoint Pack listing. This is a pre-order pack that gives players some extra content once the game launches.

The cost is $40 and automatically gives players access to the Season 1 Overwatch 2 Battle Pass. It will go live as soon as the game does (on October 4, 2022).

Aside from the Battle Pass, players will also receive:

2 Legendary Space Raider Hero Skins

2000 Virtual Currency

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

The extra Virtual Currency will allow players to purchase the Season 2 and Season 3 Battle Passes at 1000 VC each (if they don't spend the VC from the pack on anything else).

If we go by the nine-week timeline given by Blizzard, players will already have the VC to buy the Season 2 BP if it launches on December 6 and Season 3 if it arrives on February 7.

