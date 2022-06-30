How to download Overwatch 2 beta on consoles

As of June 28, 2022, the second Overwatch 2 beta has been in full effect. It brings a whole host of new content for players (who obtained an invite) to try out, like the new hero, the Junker Queen.

However, this time, it won’t just be PC players having all the fun but console owners as well. The second beta will include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S, in addition to PC.

It is the perfect chance for most of the gamer base to get a taste of Activision Blizzard’s changes to their PvP mode, such as moving from 6v6 to 5v5 teams.

Guide to downloading Overwatch 2 beta on every available platform

PlayStation

For those granted access to the second beta and choosing PS4/PS5 as their platform, here is how to download the beta:

Step 1 : Write down the beta you received, either by being accepted or by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack.

: Write down the beta you received, either by being accepted or by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack. Step 2 : Launch the PlayStation Store.

: Launch the PlayStation Store. Step 3 : Select Redeem Code. On PS4, it is on the left-hand side; on PS5, select the three dots in the top-right corner.

: Select Redeem Code. On PS4, it is on the left-hand side; on PS5, select the three dots in the top-right corner. Step 4 : Use the on-screen keyboard to input the beta code.

: Use the on-screen keyboard to input the beta code. Step 5: Download the beta. It is accessible from June 28, 2022, to July 15, 2022.

Xbox

If Xbox is your chosen platform, the steps for redeeming the beta are very similar. The most significant difference is that these steps apply to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Step 1 : Write down the beta you received, either by being accepted or through the purchase of the Watchpoint Pack.

: Write down the beta you received, either by being accepted or through the purchase of the Watchpoint Pack. Step 2 : Launch the Microsoft Store.

: Launch the Microsoft Store. Step 3 : Open the menu on the left-hand side.

: Open the menu on the left-hand side. Step 4 : Go down to Redeem and select it.

: Go down to Redeem and select it. Step 5: Input the code you received, then download the beta.

PC

Those granted access to the second beta and choosing PC as their platform can download the beta as follows:

Step 1 : Create a Battle.net account if you haven’t already.

: Create a Battle.net account if you haven’t already. Step 2 : Now install the Battle.net desktop app. You cannot access the beta without it.

: Now install the Battle.net desktop app. You cannot access the beta without it. Step 3 : To access the Overwatch 2 beta, you must have Overwatch. So, install that, too.

: To access the Overwatch 2 beta, you must have Overwatch. So, install that, too. Step 4 : Launch Battle.net, sign in and select the Overwatch logo in the top-left corner.

: Launch Battle.net, sign in and select the Overwatch logo in the top-left corner. Step 5 : At the bottom-left corner, above the ‘Play’ button, is the game version. Open the drop-down menu and choose ‘Overwatch 2 Tech Beta.’ If you do not have access to the beta, this will not be an option.

: At the bottom-left corner, above the ‘Play’ button, is the game version. Open the drop-down menu and choose ‘Overwatch 2 Tech Beta.’ If you do not have access to the beta, this will not be an option. Step 6: Click ‘Install’ to start downloading the beta.

Do remember that installing the beta will increase the amount of storage space Overwatch already takes. With the Overwatch 2 beta added, at least 50 GB of additional storage will be required.

Overwatch needs 30 GB on its own. Also, beta patches may be issued during the beta. At most, keep 100 GB of available storage space to cover everything.

