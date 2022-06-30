How to buy the Watchpoint Pack for the Overwatch 2 beta

For those who haven't received an invitation to the Overwatch 2 beta, there is a second opportunity via the Watchpoint Pack. It has a fair bit of value, considering it offers content related to both Overwatch and Overwatch 2. It's still a great opportunity to try out Junker Queen, the newest hero coming to Overwatch 2.

The content in the Watchpoint Pack that is exclusive to Overwatch 2:

Immediate access to the crossplay beta (the PVP portion)

Exclusive player icon to use when the game launches

2000 virtual currency

Legendary-rarity Space Raider skin for Soldier 76

Legendary-rarity Space Raider skin for Cassidy

Premium Battle Pass (limited to Season 1)

The content in the Watchpoint Pack that's related to Overwatch:

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

5 Epic-rarity skins

5 Legendary-rarity skins

Okami Hanzo skin

Shrike Ana skin

Depending on which platform players would like to purchase the Watchpoint Pack for, the process is very similar across each one, but with minor differences.

How to purchase the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack on every platform

Purchasing the Watchpoint Pack on PC

For players on PC, the Watchpoint Pack can be purchased through the Battle.net store. Naturally, a Battle.net account is required, as is a copy of Overwatch, to join the Overwatch 2 beta. Thankfully, the Watchpoint Pack includes Overwatch.

Step 1 : Create a Battle.net account.

: Create a Battle.net account. Step 2 : Search for the Watchpoint Pack or visit the product page directly.

: Search for the Watchpoint Pack or visit the product page directly. Step 3: Click 'Buy Now.' You will need funds on your account or use a credit or debit card. The Watchpoint Pack is priced at $39.99. Don't forget tax will also be included where applicable.

Purchasing the Watchpoint Pack on Xbox

To purchase the Watchpoint Pack on Xbox, players can do so through the Microsoft Store. Both Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S owners can purchase the bundle and join the beta.

Step 1 : Launch the Microsoft Store.

: Launch the Microsoft Store. Step 2 : Use the search function to locate the Watchpoint Pack bundle.

: Use the search function to locate the Watchpoint Pack bundle. Step 3: Purchase the bundle. It is priced at $39.99. You will need sufficient funds or a credit and debit card. Don't forget tax will also be included where applicable.

Purchasing the Watchpoint Pack on PlayStation

To purchase the Watchpoint Pack on PlayStation consoles, players can do this by accessing the PlayStation Store. Both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation owners can join the beta by purchasing the bundle.

Step 1 : Open the PlayStation Store.

: Open the PlayStation Store. Step 2 : Use the search function on the left-hand side to find the Watchpoint Pack.

: Use the search function on the left-hand side to find the Watchpoint Pack. Step 3: Purchasing the bundle will cost $39.99. Don't forget tax will also be included where applicable.

For the most part, the Watchpoint Pack is a pretty good deal. The biggest ticket item players will want to consider is the immediate access to the Overwatch 2 beta, seeing as the second beta now includes PlayStation and Xbox as part of the test. This is essentially a second opportunity to join the beta, even if players didn't receive an invitation by signing up.

The other worthwhile item is the Premium Battle Pass; now that Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, Activision Blizzard has opted for a battle pass system.

