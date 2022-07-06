Is there cross-play in the Overwatch 2 beta?

The Overwatch 2 beta is live for players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

With so many systems gaining access to the PVP beta, players are wondering if they will be able to play with their friends on a different console. The short answer to that question is yes.

Blizzard Entertainment has opened up cross-play for the beta test.

The developers hope this will help resolve any issues that the game's multiplayer functionality may have before it releases on October 4, 2022.

Players will be able to queue up with their friends, regardless of the system they play on

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. https://t.co/tAzPPtvcP0

Players from the previous PVP beta won't have automatic access to this one. Only those who signed up for it before June 28 or purchased the Watchpoint Pack will gain immediate beta access.

Blizzard Entertainment reset beta access to allow more players across a variety of systems. The FAQ page on the Overwatch website states that cross-play testing is the focus of the current beta:

"For the upcoming beta, our main goal is to test our console and cross-play capabilities as we scale up server testing slowly. Because of this, we need to select players based in part on their platform choice, so we’re launching a new opt-in process which tracks player platform preference."

Players will be able to queue up with their friends, no matter what system they play on. They just need to add them to their Friends List with their Battletag, PSN ID, Gamertag or their email address.

How to opt out of cross-play in the Overwatch 2 beta

A look at the cross-play settings in the Overwatch 2 beta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 beta players have the option to not play with anyone on other devices. PC gamers can choose to play against only PC players. Console players can also do the same.

Cross-play will be the default option selected in the beta, but players can go in and change it without any trouble. They just need to access the "Settings" menu and head over to the "Gameplay" tab.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



PC & Console

Junker Queen

New Hero looks

New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more



Beta Opt-in

blizz.ly/3tBpQyP Everything coming to #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28PC & ConsoleJunker QueenNew Hero looksNew Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & moreBeta Opt-in Everything coming to #Overwatch2 Beta on June 28 🎮 PC & Console👑 Junker Queen ✨ New Hero looks🇧🇷 New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]🆚 5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more✋ Beta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP https://t.co/OVkksyK6nY

There is a section labeled "Cross-Platform Play" with two options under it. The options are "Cross-Platform Play" and "Cross-Platform Communication." Players just need to highlight those and toggle the selection from on to off.

This will ensure matchmaking only pits players against others on the same series of consoles or systems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far