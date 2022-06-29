Overwatch 2 Beta Patch Notes (June 28) - Junker Queen, New Map Pariso, and more

Overwatch 2 has released a new beta update that introduces the new hero, Junker Queen, a new map Pariso, and brings a slew of changes across the board.

Overwatch 2 builds upon the iconic first-person competitive hero shooter to bring a more refined experience with new modes, heroes, and maps. The beta release of the title received a mixed response from the fan base on its initial encounter.

The new patch also introduces fans to the latest hero to join the roster, Junker Queen. That said, let’s take a look at the patch notes.

Overwatch 2 Beta - Announcements

Console and Cross-Play Testing

The Overwatch 2 Beta will be cross-platform and available to players on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Our primary goal for the Overwatch 2 Beta is to test our console and cross-play capabilities. Players from different platforms can play with and against each other. This gives the team the opportunity to stress-test our game and see what players from different platforms think about Overwatch 2.

Junker Queen

New Hero looks

New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

Temporary change to Quick Play

With Competitive Play currently unavailable in the Overwatch 2 beta, we’ve made a temporary modification to our Quick Play queue, providing both Role Queue and Open Queue as options. Quick Play games will also use competitive rulesets for each map’s game mode.

For Hybrid and Payload maps, both teams play Offense AND Defense in the same manner as competitive play, with the winner determined by which team performs better on offense. All other features of Quick Play are unchanged. This includes elements such as matchmaking, handling of leaves, and allowing players to backfill into games in progress.

Overwatch 2 Beta - New Hero

Junker Queen added to the game.

Scatter Gun (Primary Fire)

Pump Action Shotgun

Jagged Blade (Secondary Fire)

Active: Throw the blade and re-activate to pull it back, along with any impaled enemy

Passive: Wound enemies with Quick Melee or Throw, dealing damage over time

Commanding Shout (Ability 1)

Temporarily increase health and movement speed for yourself and nearby allies

Carnage (Ability 2)

Wound all enemies in front of you, dealing damage over time

Adrenaline Rush (Passive)

Heal from all damage over time dealt by wounds

Rampage (Ultimate)

Charge forward and wound enemies; dealing damage over time and preventing them from being healed

Overwatch 2 Beta - New Features

New Hero Looks

All heroes have new Overwatch 2 exclusive looks. Select “Classic II” from the Skin select screen in the Hero Gallery to check them out.

Dynamic Render Scale

Added “Dynamic Render Scale” to PC to improve performance when GPU is limited.

If Dynamic Render Scale is enabled, “Render Scale” can be set to “Custom” and supersedes the previous “Limit FPS” option, allowing for the ability to specify a minimum and maximum resolution scale:

Minimum resolution can be lowered to improve performance

Maximum resolution can be increased to improve visual fidelity

Overwatch 2 Beta - Updated Features

Push

Total game time extended from 8 minutes to 10 minutes

Overwatch 2 Beta - Ping System

New Hero Pings

Symmetra can now ping her teleporters for her allies

Ana now has unique ping VO and visuals when pinging sleeping enemies

Junkrat can now ping the location of enemies in his traps through walls. This places a unique type of unmoving Last Seen ping

Ping Visual Updates

Ping icon visuals are updated but are still a work in progress – pending final art

Low and Critical health indicators added to enemy ping icons

These indicators appear when you can see an enemy’s health and subsequently ping them. The following abilities/events can cause you to see an enemy’s health:

Sombra’s Opportunist

Sombra’s Hack

Mercy’s Valkyrie

Widowmaker’s Infra-Sight

Confirm and Cancel visuals added

Canceling a ping removes it from the world

Confirming a ping informs your allies that you see their communication with contextual responses

Last Seen pings now have unique visuals

Last Seen pings are unmoving pings and are only placed when you lose line of sight of an enemy that was previously pinged

Offscreen pings now animate to draw attention

Ping Wheel Updates

Opening the ping wheel now also automatically fires a contextual ping

This will help with pinging enemies when you accidentally open the wheel

The ping wheel now remembers the location your crosshair was aimed when the wheel opened (instead of when you make a selection on the wheel)

World pings will now be placed at that location

The ping wheel now has a bespoke dead zone, smaller than all other wheels (Comms, Emote, Voice Line, Response)

The ping wheel now has a back button

All wheels have the back functionality for the controller

Pinging While Dead

For the first 3 seconds of a hero’s death, the dead hero can ping the enemy that killed them

This prevents spamming the ping on enemies to keep their position updated since your body doesn’t provide line of sight

Allies are not provided a line of sight from where you die, meaning you’ll only be able to place Last Seen pings if none of your allies also see them

Many pings are not intended to work while dead, instead printing your remaining respawn time in the team chat

Aiming at the enemy is not required since players are unable to aim in this 3-second window

There is more stringent spam protection on these pings than on regular enemy pings

Overwatch 2 Beta - Scoreboard

Overall Updates

The game scoreboard has been updated in multiple ways based on all the amazing feedback we’ve received since the first beta.

Completed reorganized layout, bringing the most important information together for an easier viewing experience

Improved ultimate progress indicators that now show numeric values

Increased transparency to allow you to see more of the game action while viewing the scoreboard

Statistics Updates

A large reorganization is in progress for the statistics displayed on the scoreboard, as well as the statistics for each hero. The scoreboard now displays Eliminations, Assists, Deaths, Hero Damage dealt, Healing Done, and Damage Mitigated. Here are the new statistics:

Assist is a new statistic that increments whenever a player earns what we previously referred to as a Defensive Assist or an Offensive Assist

Damage Mitigated is a new statistic that encompasses the previous Damage Blocked statistic, but also keeps track of damage prevented by effects such as Ana’s Nano Boost or Orisa’s Fortify

There’s still work to be done here, as we plan on adding tracking for damage mitigated by effects such as Lucio’s Sound Barrier

Many heroes still have statistics that are not yet been implemented. These are marked by the NYI tag after the name of the statistic. We have included these unfinished statistics in the scoreboard to provide opportunities for players to give feedback on this feature.

Overwatch 2 Beta - Sound

Home Theater Surround Sound Updates

All ambiance soundscapes are now mixed for surround sound

3D Audio Updates

Xbox – Overwatch now supports Dolby Atmos for home theater and 3d audio over headphones

PS5 – Overwatch now supports Sony 3d audio through headphones and TV

Overwatch 2 Beta - Maps

Control

Ilios - Evening Lighting

Lijiang Tower - Dawn Lighting

Oasis - Night Lighting

Nepal - Morning Lighting

Busan - (NEW) Night Lighting

Escort

Circuit Royal - Night Lighting

Dorado - Evening Lighting

Route 66 - Night Lighting

Gibraltar - (NEW) Morning Lighting

Junkertown - Morning Lighting

Hybrid

Midtown - Morning Lighting

King's Row - Evening Lighting

Eichenwalde - Evening Lighting

Hollywood - Morning Lighting

(NEW) Paraíso - In the heart of Rio lies our new Hybrid map, Paraíso! Take a bumping carnival float through the city streets, making your way from the sunny beach to Lúcio's own Clube Sinestesia

Push

New Queen Street - Morning Lighting

Colosseo - Evening Lighting

Deathmatch

Kanezaka

Malevento

Overwatch 2 Beta - Heroes

General Updates

Support Role Passive

Time to activate healing increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds

Damage Role Passive (New)

Swapping to other damaged heroes maintains up to 30% of your new hero’s ultimate charge

Previous movement speed passive has been removed

Heroes that previously had their movement speed adjusted due to the role passive have been returned to their original values

Reinhardt

Armor reduced from 350 to 300

Health increased from 300 to 325

Winston

Barrier Projector – Projector health reduced from 800 to 700

Primal Rage (Ultimate) – Ultimate cost increased 10%

D.VA

Mech Armor increased from 200 to 300

Mech Health decreased from 450 to 350

Doomfist

Seismic Slam – No longer slows enemies

Power Block – Damage reduction reduced from 90% to 80%

Orisa

Augmented Fusion Driver – Damage increased from 10 to 12, Projectile size no longer scales with distance, Projectile initial size reduced from 0.3 to 0.1, Critical damage bonus increased from 50% to 100%, Damage falloff at maximum range reduced from 70% to 50%, Maximum falloff range reduced from 15-35 meters to 15-25 meters

Fortify – 20% movement speed penalty removed, Headshot immunity removed

Javelin Spin – Cooldown decreased from 10 to 7 seconds, Speed boost reduced from 65% to 40%, Knockback increased

Energy Javelin – Impact damage reduced from 80 to 60, Cooldown increased from 6.5 to 8 seconds

Terra Surge – Max damage increased from 275 to 500, Damage begins to ramp after the old 200 damage timing

Bastion

A-36 Tactical Grenade – Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Cassidy

Combat Roll – Now grants 50% damage reduction for its 0.4-second duration

Junkrat

Steel Trap – Fully locks movement again, Projectile speed increased from 10 to 15

Frag Launcher – Projectile size increased from 0.2 to 0.25

Pharah

Rocket Launcher – Reload starts 0.25 seconds sooner when out of ammo

Concussive Blast – Now deals 30 damage and deals additional knockback on direct hits

Symmetra

Photon Projector (Primary Fire) – Maximum ammo increased from 70 to 100, No longer generates ammo when damaging barriers

Photon Projector (Secondary Fire) – Projectile speed increased from 25 to 50, Max damage reduced from 120 to 90 (45 impacts, 45 explosions), Max charge projectile size reduced from 0.5 to 0.4, Ammo cost increased from 7 to 10, Charge time increased from 1 to 1.2 seconds

Teleporter – Build time reduced from 2 to 1 second, Now has a maximum lifetime of 10 seconds, Cooldown increased from 10 to 16 seconds, Cooldown starts when Teleporter is placed, Health reduced from 300 to 200 (50 health, 150 shields), Range reduced from 30 to 22

Sentry Turrets – Travel speed increased from 15 to 20, Movement speed reduction on targets reduced from 20% per turret to 15% per turret

Trobjorn

Rivet Gun (Primary Fire) – Fire recovery reduced from 0.6 to 0.55 seconds

Rivet Gun (Secondary Fire) – Fire recovery reduced from 0.8 to 0.7 seconds

Zenyatta

Orb of Discord – Time to fall off-target when not in the line of sight reduced from 3 to 2 seconds

Mercy

Guardian Angel – No longer can be canceled using crouch for a big vertical boost, Now automatically launches you upwards if you reach the end of Guardian Angel

Angelic Descent – Angelic Descent will now additionally slow ascent speed if held, not just descent speed, This means you can dampen vertical knockbacks (such as Junkrat’s Concussive Mine) but also reduce the amount of height that the GA vert boost gives you

Overwatch 2 Beta - Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where avoiding teammates would not work

Fixed a bug where the crosshair preview was missing from the options menu

Fixed a bug where some hero settings were blank

Fixed a bug where some pings would display the Punch Kid icon

Fixed a bug where skipping killcam would result in enemy player footsteps being substantially quieter after you respawned

Fixed several bugs relating to emotes, victory poses, and skins

Fixed several bugs relating to UI, Chat, Game browser, and Custom Games

Heroes

Fixed a bug where using some ultimates could lock the camera below the map

Doomfist

Fixed a bug where Doomfist’s Power Block could reduce the damage done by Bastion’s Sticky Grenade and Echo’s Sticky Bombs

Fixed a bug where hitting targets with a minimally charged Rocket Punch into the wall would deal no impact damage

Genji

Fixed a bug where Swift Strike would not reset after kill and would go on cooldown again

Fixed a bug where Genji was not taking the proper amount of damage when using Swift Strike while a sticky bomb explodes

Orisa

Fixed a bug where Orisa’s Javelin Spin could not be canceled by being hacked

Roadhog

Fixed a bug where Roadhog could still pull enemies with Chain Hook after getting stunned, hacked, or slept

Sombra

Fixed a bug where high-frequency sounds would get cut off when in Stealth mode as Sombra

Zarya

Fixed a bug where Zarya could apply a Projection Barrier to an ally that was dying, consuming a charge

Zenyatta

Fixed a bug where reapplying the Orb of Discord on an enemy would show the ability icon as blue

The Overwatch 2 Beta is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via battle.net.

