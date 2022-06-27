Overwatch 2 beta (June): Dates, time, how to participate, and more

Overwatch 2's release date has already been announced, but there's still some time left for Blizzard's upcoming title to be released. In the meantime, the publisher is expected to reveal more information and showcase new features and heroes. The June beta will begin on June 28, and players are excited to find out what awaits them.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. #Overwatch2 arrives October 4, ushering in a new era for the franchise as a free-to-play live service game!Learn more about the game and our commitment to deliver frequent seasonal content updates that expand the game to ensure there’s always something new to play. https://t.co/tAzPPtvcP0

Overwatch 2 aims to revolutionize the entire hero-shooter genre. The second part will inherit some of the iconic characteristics of the first but will also introduce many changes. One of the main changes will be the switch to a 5v5 mode, and players will be able to try it once the next beta starts in June. Here's all the important information players need to know if they're looking to participate.

Overwatch 2 will be showcasing new features in the June beta

First things first, players won't have to wait long to try out the new features. The beta starts on June 28 and will be available soon.

Here are the release times in different regions for Overwatch 2's June beta:

11.00 am PT

7.00 pm BST

12.30 am IST

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Beta begins in three days! Who is ready to party? #Overwatch2 Beta begins in three days! Who is ready to party? #Overwatch2 Beta begins in three days! https://t.co/aoNuUYWGK2

The June beta will be a phased beta, meaning that Blizzard will gradually increase its capacity. While the initial phase will start on June 8, Blizzard has informed fans that they will attempt to provide access to everyone by the middle of July. Hence, players don't need to be disappointed if they don't get access straight away.

Blizzard has also introduced a special bundle in the form of the Watchpoint Pack. The pack will be available for sale on different platforms and guarantee the buyer gets a spot in June's Overwatch 2 beta.

The Watchpoint Pack not only ensures immediate access to the beta, but it also offers several goodies. It comes with a couple of legendary skins, for starters. There will also be the Overwatch: Legendary Edition and the Premium Battle Pass for the first season.

Beta access will allow players to enjoy all the new additions that will be made during this phase. It includes a fresh addition to the game, the new hero Junker Queen.

Players have a couple of ways to participate in June's beta, with the Watchpoint Pack being the reliable way to enjoy Overwatch 2 this month and the next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far