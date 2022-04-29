The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing as of April 26, 2022. It is the first of several beta tests, considering the first wave is limited to PCs. Console players will get their shot at a later date.

It’ll be Blizzard’s pre-release version of the game, wherein those with beta access will have the opportunity to play a portion of the title’s content. More importantly, it’ll be an opportunity for those with access to give Blizzard feedback.

For lucky viewers who earned a beta key during their recent Twitch Drop and have a copy of Overwatch, then installing the tech beta is the next move. Here are the steps necessary to download the Overwatch 2 beta.

How to download the Overwatch 2 beta and what content to expect

Change the game version to access beta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Step 1 : Create a Battle.net account.

: Create a Battle.net account. Step 2 : Download and install the Battle.net desktop app.

: Download and install the Battle.net desktop app. Step 3 : Install Overwatch. Having Overwatch installed is required to access the Overwatch 2 beta.

: Install Overwatch. Having Overwatch installed is required to access the Overwatch 2 beta. Step 4 : Above the ‘Play’ button, there’s a drop-down menu labeled ‘Game Version.’ Select it and choose ‘Overwatch 2 Tech Beta.’ This will not appear if you do not have access to the beta.

: Above the ‘Play’ button, there’s a drop-down menu labeled ‘Game Version.’ Select it and choose ‘Overwatch 2 Tech Beta.’ This will not appear if you do not have access to the beta. Step 5: Click ‘Install’ to start downloading the beta.

It is worth noting that the addition of the beta will increase the overall space the original Overwatch game requires. The beta alone requires 50GB of storage space. For comparison, Overwatch requires 30GB of storage space. However, make sure that there’s extra space if Blizzard releases updates during the beta access.

Jumping into the beta, veterans of Overwatch will immediately notice some major changes. Besides looking prettier than the original game, Blizzard is tweaking the PVP format from 6v6 to 5v5. That means players will see one less tank in the format.

Other significant changes are to several heroes: Doomfist, Orisa, Bastion, and Sombra. Their abilities have been reworked. Most importantly, players will get a chance to play the new DPS hero, Sojourn. Fun fact: she is Overwatch’s first Black female character.

Along with the reworks and a new character, the beta will also feature new additions to the game, such as:

A Ping system

Four new maps

The new Push Mode

This is only the beginning; Blizzard is set to reveal more content for players to enjoy in future beta tests, such as more new maps. As of right now, the Overwatch 2 beta runs from April 26 to May 17.

Edited by R. Elahi