Everything included in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack

Tons of fans had their eyes glued to the screen for the Overwatch 2 reveal event. Loads of new information has been dropped about the game that has been in the works for quite some time.

Among the news, though, was the announcement of an Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, which will be giving players some extra benefits before the October 4 release date. Players will get access to premium content with this bundle as well as some extra goodies.

Watchpoint 2 guarentees access to the Overwatch 2 beta

The Watchpoint Pack is being sold for USD $39.99. With it, players will get the following perks:

Access to the beta

Premium Battle Pass

Some Legendary skins

Overwatch: Legendary edition

In-game currency

While $39.99 might seem a little steep, it isn’t too bad considering the game's new price model. Instead of the usual $60 price tag, Overwatch 2 will be totally free. Players will then be able to buy skins and other items, just like in Warzone, and Fortnite.

Many fans will certainly be excited for early access to the beta, though. It’s a long time until October 4, and the beta is going to be the best way to test out the game before it launches. The beta will be released on June 28. Blizzard will try to get as many gamers into the beta as possible, but the Watchpoint Pack basically guarantees access.

The Premium Battle Pass will also give players lots of bonuses considering Blizzard’s plans for the future of the game. Apparently, they have loads of skins that they plan on releasing on a periodic basis.

There will also be plenty more champions to play with in the new game. They have already announced Sojourn, Junker Queen, and the mysterious third champion that many online have dubbed “Foxgirl.”

Soldier 76 and Cassidy each got new skins (Image via Blizzard)

Players who purchase the Watchpoint Pack will get two new skins: Space Raider Cassidy, and Space Raider Soldier 76. Cassidy got a pirate-esque appearance with his new skin, complete with frills on the shoulders and a point hat. Soldier 76 looks more rustic with his new look, featuring burgundy and gold armaments.

Anyone who doesn't have the original Overwatch will also be getting its Legendary Edition through the Watchpoint Pack. The said edition has five legendary skins and five epic skins for the game. Everything unlocked there will transfer over to the sequel as well.

Finally, purchasers of this new pack will get loaded with some in-game currency, which should allow them to buy some of the newer skins when they release.

