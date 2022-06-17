Who is Junker Queen? New Hero joins Overwatch 2 - Origin lore, abilities, and more

Junker Queen is the most anticipated hero that Overwatch 2 fans have been waiting for. While rumors were circulating on the internet about the possible release of a new hero, the cinematic trailer dedicated to Junker Queen was finally the official nod that players had been looking forward to.

Junker Queen (real name – Odessa “Dez” Stone) belongs to the Tank class in the 5v5 hero-shooter game. Even if she is not decked with heavy armor and shields, her seven-foot frame and defense mechanics surely make her deserving of her class.

New hero in Overwatch 2: Junker Queen’s lore and abilities

A brand new animated short video was uploaded by Blizzard Entertainment recently, tracing the backstory of the newest hero in Overwatch 2. Here is a brief description of Junker Queen’s lore as displayed in the official video:

The short video titled The Wastelander showed how the Junker Queen became the “queen” of Junkertown after overthrowing the King. It traced her childhood days when she was exiled along with her family, only to return stronger. However, in her quest to avenge the wrong done to her, she did not kill the Junker King but asked him to leave the city just like he once had.

Aside from showcasing Junker Queen’s rise to power, the animated short video also depicted the weapons she uses that include a magnetic knife, a shotgun, and her signature axe. Players even got a sneak peek at her ultimate ability, Rampage. The video eventually ends with a headbanger punk rock song dedicated to her reign.

The weapons and abilities of the Tank hero in Overwatch 2 are given below:

Scattergun, Gracie, and Battle Axe

Scattergun (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

Junker Queen uses three different weapons to defeat her enemies: a shotgun (Scattergun), a knife (Gracie), and a battle axe that is used in her Carnage ability. The shotgun can deal decent damage in close-range combat, and the knife has magnetic properties that can pull enemies towards the hero if it is stuck in them.

Ability 1: Command Shout/Battle Cry

Battle Cry is one of the abilities (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

This ability helps restore health to herself as well as her allies. The movement speed is also increased by using this power in Overwatch 2.

Ability 2: Carnage

Carnage is one of the abilities (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

With this ability, the hero uses her battle axe to inflict damage on enemies over a given time period. The exact amount of damage and cooldown time has not been officially confirmed.

Ability 3: Knife Throw

Magnetic knife (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

The ability makes use of Gracie and allows Junker Queen to pull her enemies towards her if the knife properly penetrates that opponent. This is possible due to the magnetic properties of the knife.

Passive Ability 1: Jagged Blade

This is a melee attack that the new hero engages in. She slashes her foes with Gracie and inflicts comparatively more damage than the usual melee attacks.

Passive Ability 2: Adrenaline Shot

Adrenaline Shot is a passive ability (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

Junker Queen is capable of recovering from any damage caused by bleeding. An early leak even revealed that she is capable of healing herself from wounds caused due to fire or poison.

Ultimate Ability: Rampage

Rampage is the Ultimate Ability (Image via Féfé, YouTube)

The hero can use her ultimate ability to slow down/de-buff the healing effects in opponents. She can also use her Passive Ability 2 simultaneously to heal herself.

Note: The above abilities are not completely confirmed and may change upon the release of the beta version of Overwatch 2.

