All Overwatch 2 Support heroes ranked

Now that Overwatch 2 closed beta is finally available, gamers can enjoy 5v5 matches to their heart’s content. The beta phase will conclude a little over two weeks later on, 17 May 2022.

Support hero is one of the three types of heroes that players can use in their team. These heroes have the main duty of protecting and healing their teammates in times of need.

Gamers can use only two Support heroes per team to provide buffs to their allies and nerfs to their enemies. With that in mind, here are all the Overwatch 2 Support heroes ranked in terms of their abilities and ease of usage.

Ranked list of Support heroes in Overwatch 2

7) Zenyatta

Even though Zenyatta is one of the most unique heroes in Overwatch 2, the utility of this Support hero is questionable. Moreover, he is not an easy character to master, and his mobility gets in the way of his survival more often than not.

Even if he is able to deal considerable damage, he is simply not powerful enough to stand a chance against the Damage heroes in the game. The lack of shields and stun abilities also make the Support hero the most vulnerable one on this list.

Primary Weapon: Orb of Destruction

Orb of Destruction Ability One: Orb of Harmony

Orb of Harmony Ability Two: Orb of Discord

Orb of Discord Ultimate Ability: Transcendence

6) Baptiste

This Support hero in the hero-shooter game is able to deploy an attack-able device that stops teammates from dying. Using his Ultimate ability, he is also able to boost the damage of the projectiles shot by his teammates.

However, the placement of both his Ultimate ability and second ability is of crucial importance in order to yield better results. Hence, the character is not quite suitable for beginners to use.

Primary Weapon: Biotic Launcher

Biotic Launcher Passive Ability: Exo Boost

Exo Boost Ability One: Regenerative Burst

Regenerative Burst Ability Two: Immortality Field

Immortality Field Ultimate Ability: Amplification Matrix

5) Ana

This Overwatch 2 hero can buff up the damage abilities of allies temporarily. Even though the hero is powerful, she is meant for experienced Overwatch players rather than beginners.

Gamers need to have a very good aim if they want to use her primary weapon effectively; the placement of the Biotic Grenade also matters when it comes to using her ability two successfully.

Primary Weapon: Biotic Rifle

Biotic Rifle Ability One: Sleep Dart

Sleep Dart Ability Two: Biotic Grenade

Biotic Grenade Ultimate Ability: Nano Boost

4) Brigitte

Brigitte is the only Support hero who has been reworked in the Overwatch 2 closed beta. Using her ability, she is no longer able to stun her enemies but can cause damage by knocking them back.

Her healing abilities are not as great compared to other Support heroes; however, one can use her armor to protect themselves from damage for a short period of time. She can also use her primary weapon to strike multiple enemies at once.

Primary Weapon: Rocket Flail

Rocket Flail Passive Ability: Inspire

Inspire Ability 1: Barrier Shield

Barrier Shield Ability 2: Repair Pack

Repair Pack Ability 3: Shield Bash

Shield Bash Ultimate Ability: Rally

3) Moira

This Support hero in Overwatch 2 has the capability to both heal teammates and drain opponent’s energy simultaneously using her first ability. However, beginners might feel a bit perplexed trying to use this hero to her full potential.

Her primary weapon also has two modes that help in causing damage to enemies and healing allies. Using her Ultimate ability, Moira can also ignore any barriers that might stand in her way.

Primary Weapon: Biotic Grasp

Biotic Grasp Ability 1: Biotic Orb

Biotic Orb Ability 2: Fade

Fade Ultimate Ability: Coalescence

2) Lucio

Lucio’s third ability helps in healing other Overwatch 2 heroes. He is also capable of creating shields using his Ultimate ability, which helps his overall healing abilities.

He is also capable of knocking back enemies using his first ability, and his high mobility is also an advantage. The speed boost that the Support hero gets in the hero-shooter game is quite unmatched compared to other characters.

Primary Weapon: Sonic Amplifier

Sonic Amplifier Passive Ability: Wall Ride

Wall Ride Ability 1: Soundwave

Soundwave Ability 2: Crossfade

Crossfade Ability 3: Amp it Up

Amp it Up Ultimate Ability: Sound Barrier

1) Mercy

Mercy is the most suitable Support hero for players who are new to Overwatch 2. Moreover, she is the only character capable of reviving a completely dead ally with complete health.

Mercy not only has the ability to heal herself automatically while not taking damage but can also heal her teammates by attaching her primary weapon to them. The dual-mode staff can increase the damage abilities of the allies as well.

Primary weapon: Caduceus Staff

Caduceus Staff Secondary weapon: Caduceus Pistol

Caduceus Pistol Passive Ability: Regeneration

Regeneration Ability 1: Angelic Descent

Angelic Descent Ability 2: Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel Ability 3: Resurrect

Resurrect Ultimate Ability: Valkyrie

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh