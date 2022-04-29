5 worst heroes in Overwatch 2 closed beta 

The arrival of Overwatch 2 is an event that much of the game's community has been highly anticipating. With a closed beta version available to a select audience, players now have the opportunity to test the game's latest features prior to its official launch.

When compared to Overwatch, its sequel provides a wider selection of game modes, maps and Heroes, with its standard PvP mode shifting from 6v6 to 5v5. The changes in gameplay are accompanied by improvements in graphics, sound effects and the overall gaming experience.

Overwatch 2 features a diverse roster of 33 Heroes categorized into Tanks, Support, and Damage. While Sojourn is the only character newly added to the game, almost every Hero is subjected to a significant change in their playstyle to suit the game's 5v5 PvP experience.

Overwatch 2: 5 worst heroes in closed beta

5) Zenyatta (Support)

Primary weapon: Orb of Destruction

Orb of Destruction Ability 1: Orb of Harmony

Orb of Harmony Ability 2: Orb of Discord

Orb of Discord Ultimate Ability: Transcendence

Zenyatta falls behind his Support counterparts when it comes to mobility and his ability to survive. He is unchanged as well in his transition from the game's prequel. With movement having to play a major role in the Overwatch 2 experience, Zenyatta's shortcomings in mobility may cost players a lot.

Although Zenyatta is capable of dealing substantial amounts of damage, the high-pace DPS Heroes may take little to no time to take out a full-HP Zenyatta. With the lack of stun abilities and shields to support Zenyatta, players might have to look for an alternative in the Support category from among the other six Heroes.

4) Symmetra (DPS)

Primary weapon: Photon Projector

Photon Projector Ability 1: Sentry Turret

Sentry Turret Ability 2: Teleporter

Teleporter Ultimate Ability: Photon Barrier

Symmetra is among a handful of Heroes who have witnessed absolutely no change to their individual abilities while being transported to the new Overwatch title.

However, due to the shift in the nature of the game and the changes that the other Heroes went through, Symmetra may no longer be viable.

Maps are bigger in Overwatch 2, which makes Symmetra's Sentry Turrets easily avoidable by enemy Heroes. Additionally, the change in the PvP structure reduced her potential to use her teleport ability as well. While Symmetra is still good on her defense, players have a lot more options in the DPS category other than this Hero.

3) Junkrat (DPS)

Primary weapon: Frag Launcher

Frag Launcher Passive Ability: Total Mayhem

Total Mayhem Ability 1: Concussion Mine

Concussion Mine Ability 2: Steel Trap

Steel Trap Ultimate Ability: RIP-Tire

In Overwatch, Junkrat was one of the few Heroes who could use their mobility to their advantage. However, coming into Overwatch 2, the entire DPS roster has been buffed up with a 10% increase in speed. The additional nerfs to his Steel Trap ability makes it harder for players to get the most out of the Hero.

With the existing maps going through several changes, players will find themselves in the open quite often. Considering the nature of Junkrat's abilities, this is not a favorable situation for him. The arrival of Push mode also reduces his efficiency in situations where he would have otherwise been viable.

2) Roadhog (Tank)

Primary weapon: Scrap Gun

Scrap Gun Ability 1: Take a Breather

Take a Breather Ability 2: Chain Hook

Chain Hook Ultimate Ability: Whole Hog

Coming into Overwatch 2, Roadhog's maximum HP was increased by 100, while having his healing ability upgraded as well. However, the Roadhog has become a liability to the team as the Tank role has been reduced from two to one.

Considering that the majority of the game's roster received a speed buff, the applicability of Roadhog's Chain Hook ability has declined by a considerable margin. If he fails to find his mark with that ability, it may even cost the team their sole-tank.

Due to his immense HP and lack of pace, he can also become an easy target for his enemies, helping them charge their ultimates even faster.

1) Bastion (DPS)

Primary weapon: Configuration: Assault and Configuration: Recon

Configuration: Assault and Configuration: Recon Ability 1: Reconfigure

Reconfigure Ability 2: A-36 Tactical Grenade

A-36 Tactical Grenade Ultimate Ability: Configuration: Artillery

Bastion is a Hero capable of dealing considerable damage at the cost of mobility. However, with Overwatch 2 being a more mobile version of its predecessor, players may struggle to find value in this Hero. Due to his lack of mobility, teams may have to rely on other Heroes to pump up Bastion with their abilities.

For a Damage Hero, Bastion has one of the biggest hitboxes in the game. He also had his passive Ironclad ability removed in Overwatch 2 closed beta, along with his Self-Repair and ultimate abilities. This makes him more vulnerable to enemy attack than most of his counterparts.

