When does Overwatch 2 launch today? Release date & time for regions, system requirements, and more

Overwatch 2 is all set to launch and bring a reignited interest in the genre and franchise. Servers of the original game have already been shut down permanently and are set to be replaced by the sequel in due time.

The first title, developed by Blizzard Entertainment, became a global hit when it launched back in 2016. Ranging from casual plays to competitive esports in Overwatch League, the game cultivated a massive player base in the following years.

Overwatch 2, also referred to as OW2, is a free-to-play sequel to its predecessor, and is built on an improved version of the engine. The title will carry over all of the previous heroes and maps, whilst introducing new characters and elements to the game as well.

Overwatch 2 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch servers are already offline and a 27-hour-long maintenance period is currently going on. The servers will be back online with the launch of OW2 across all of its platforms. Let's take a look at the launch times across all region for all platforms.

October 4, 2022

12:00 pm PDT

3:00 pm EST

8:00 pm BST

9:00 pm CET

11:00 pm GST

October 5, 2022

12:30 am IST

4:00 am JST

5:00 am AEST

The game will be launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via battle.net. It will have cross-play and cross-progression support, and will also let players carry over skins and other progression from the original title.

Overwatch 2's system requirements for PC

Blizzard Entertainment has already revealed the system requirements for OW2. The low-range specifications required are in line with other esports games and will certainly make the new title accessible to a larger player base.

The minimum and recommended system requirements for the game on PC are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

Recomended system requirements:

Operating System - Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor - Intel® Core™ i7 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Video - NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory - 8 GB RAM

Storage - 50 GB available hard drive space

What to expect from Overwatch 2

OW2 builds upon the tried-and-true gameplay of the original title. It blends in action-filled first-person shooting and strategic map placement with essential teamwork and class-play.

With the sequel, the developers have changed the 6v6 gameplay to a 5v5 format, reducing the Tank slot to one. They have also introduced new heroes, including Sojourn - a Canadian officer, Junker Queen - the ruler of Junkertown, and Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 will be launched today, October 4, 2022 across Xbox One, Xobox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Battle.net.

Poll : 0 votes