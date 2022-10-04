How to download Overwatch 2 on PC? 

Overwatch 2 is an upcoming first-person hero shooter title where two teams of five players compete against each other. Each player selects 'Heroes' with unique abilities that assist them in taking down their foes.

It is the successor to the popular hero-shooter game Overwatch, which was launched back in 2016, and this time around, the title is free-to-play. While owning the Watchpoint Pack or the original Overwatch rewards players with several benefits, it doesn't provide any competitive advantage in terms of items or features.

Players can start pre-loading the game before it goes live, although this option isn't available to all users. This article takes a closer look into the process of downloading the title before and after its launch.

Everything to know about downloading Overwatch 2 for PC

If users already own Overwatch or the Watchpoint Pack, they can start downloading the game even before it releases. This will allow them to join the action as soon as the title goes live. If they don't own either of the two, they will only be able to download the game after it has been launched.

Pre-loading the game on PC

The process for pre-loading the title on PC is quite simple as described below:

1) First, head over to Battle.net and ensure that Two-Factor-Authentication is enabled and your phone number is linked to your account.

2) Once that is done, head over to your Overwatch tab and click on the gear icon next to the 'Play' button.

3) Here, select 'Check for updates'. This will run some checks and then start downloading the game.

Note: Players might already have the game files without them knowing if the 'Automatic update' feature is enabled on Battle.net. It should read "Pre-release content downloaded" below the 'Play' button.

Downloading the game on PC post-launch

If you don't own Overwatch or the Watchpoint Pack, then you can only start downloading the game after its release. Following are the steps:

1) First, create a Battle.net account if you don't have one and then proceed to connect your phone number to your account. This will set up a new 'SMS Protect' system which is a mandatory requirement to play the game.

2) Now, head over to the client's 'Shop' section. Here, search for 'Overwatch 2'.

3) Click on the game and proceed to click 'Play for free'. This will ask where you wish to download the game and once you have set it up, it will start downloading.

Note: At the moment, searching for Overwatch 2 will send players to the 'Watchpoint Pack' page.

What are the system requirements for Overwatch 2?

Wrecking Ball in Overwatch (Image via Blizzard)

Requirements for the game are fairly modest and should run on most PC systems without any hiccups. Here are the official system requirements as mentioned on Battle.net:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

50 GB available hard drive space Internet: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

50 GB available hard drive space Internet: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Overwatch 2 releases with new Heroes and game modes this October 4, 2022 at 12 pm PDT for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

