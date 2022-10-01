Everyone on PC may pre-download Overwatch 2 today before players on Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The pre-release date and time for Overwatch 2 have also been confirmed, along with the file size.

The free-to-play PvP is expected to premiere early next month, and PC enthusiasts can pre-download the game a few days before its official release date.

Step-by-step guide on how to pre-install Overwatch 2 on all platforms

1) OVERWATCH 2 PRELOAD DATE AND TIME for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

The preload window for OW 2 on PC starts on September 30 and can only be played on a PC using Battle.net.

PC via Battle.net – OW2 preload starts on September 30th, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm BST / 10:30 pm CEST.

Computer file sizes are 50 GB, whereas console file sizes are 30 GB.

PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4 – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.

– OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST. Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.

– OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST. Nintendo Switch – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.

Players who wish to participate on PC are required to keep an open mind about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PvP beta version:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

RAM: 6 GB

HDD: 50 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 50 GB

2) Overwatch 2 Download Size on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

The download size for OW 2 has also been revealed for the respective platforms:

Xbox Series X/S – around ~30 GB

– around ~30 GB Xbox One – around ~30 GB

– around ~30 GB PlayStation 5 – around ~30 GB

– around ~30 GB PlayStation 4 – around ~30 GB

– around ~30 GB PC via Battle.net – ~50 GB

– ~50 GB Nintendo Switch – around ~30 GB

3) Step by Step guide on how to preload OW 2 on PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Using the PlayStation Network to preload a game on a PlayStation console is a fairly straightforward process. However, we have a step-by-step guide that outlines everything you need to accomplish in detail.

Go to your library from the PlayStation home screen.

Select “Purchased” games.

Look for Overwatch 2 and select it.

If OW 2 is available for preload, the “Download” button below the icon of the game will appear.

Tap the Download button.

Your PlayStation will start downloading OW 2 .

Keep the console turned on or in standby mode while the game is being downloaded, lest you will interrupt the process.

4) Step by Step guide on how to Pre-load Overwatch 2 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Open “My games and apps” from the Xbox home screen.

Select “Games”.

Find Overwatch 2 and select it.

Press “A” to open the installation menu.

Select “Manage installation on Internal”.

If OW 2 is available for pre-download you will be able to checkmark “will install”.

Select “Save changes” and OW 2 will start downloading.

Make sure that the console is on or in standby mode while the game is being downloaded.

Fans of the first game were ecstatic about Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 win. Several more heroes to look forward to, such as the buff Junker Queen and the fox girl Kiriko, who can be unlocked for free through the battle pass.

