Everyone on PC may pre-download Overwatch 2 today before players on Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The pre-release date and time for Overwatch 2 have also been confirmed, along with the file size.
The free-to-play PvP is expected to premiere early next month, and PC enthusiasts can pre-download the game a few days before its official release date.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions
Step-by-step guide on how to pre-install Overwatch 2 on all platforms
1) OVERWATCH 2 PRELOAD DATE AND TIME for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
The preload window for OW 2 on PC starts on September 30 and can only be played on a PC using Battle.net.
- PC via Battle.net – OW2 preload starts on September 30th, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm BST / 10:30 pm CEST.
Computer file sizes are 50 GB, whereas console file sizes are 30 GB.
- PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4 – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.
- Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.
- Nintendo Switch – OW2 preload starts on October 4th at 9 am PT / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.
Players who wish to participate on PC are required to keep an open mind about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PvP beta version:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series
- RAM: 6 GB
- HDD: 50 GB
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380
- RAM: 8 GB
- HDD: 50 GB
2) Overwatch 2 Download Size on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
The download size for OW 2 has also been revealed for the respective platforms:
- Xbox Series X/S – around ~30 GB
- Xbox One – around ~30 GB
- PlayStation 5 – around ~30 GB
- PlayStation 4 – around ~30 GB
- PC via Battle.net – ~50 GB
- Nintendo Switch – around ~30 GB
3) Step by Step guide on how to preload OW 2 on PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
Using the PlayStation Network to preload a game on a PlayStation console is a fairly straightforward process. However, we have a step-by-step guide that outlines everything you need to accomplish in detail.
- Go to your library from the PlayStation home screen.
- Select “Purchased” games.
- Look for Overwatch 2 and select it.
- If OW 2 is available for preload, the “Download” button below the icon of the game will appear.
- Tap the Download button.
- Your PlayStation will start downloading OW 2 .
- Keep the console turned on or in standby mode while the game is being downloaded, lest you will interrupt the process.
4) Step by Step guide on how to Pre-load Overwatch 2 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One
- Open “My games and apps” from the Xbox home screen.
- Select “Games”.
- Find Overwatch 2 and select it.
- Press “A” to open the installation menu.
- Select “Manage installation on Internal”.
- If OW 2 is available for pre-download you will be able to checkmark “will install”.
- Select “Save changes” and OW 2 will start downloading.
- Make sure that the console is on or in standby mode while the game is being downloaded.
Fans of the first game were ecstatic about Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 win. Several more heroes to look forward to, such as the buff Junker Queen and the fox girl Kiriko, who can be unlocked for free through the battle pass.