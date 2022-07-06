What is the end date for the Overwatch 2 open beta?

Blizzard Entertainment is hoping to make Overwatch 2 as perfect as possible with its beta period.
Beta testing is huge in the modern gaming industry. Players get to dive into the unfinished product and are able to shape its development by providing feedback to developers.
The Overwatch sequel went through a closed beta period but has had an open testing phase available since June 28, 2022.
Players can keep grinding the open beta until July 18, 2022.
Developers reserve the right to end the Overwatch 2 beta early or extend it
Even though it is an open beta, Blizzard Entertainment has still decided to spread out its availability. Players won't be given access to the game all at once, as this may overload the test servers.
A large number of players will receive access starting July 5. The developers intend to let every player who has shown interest in the beta period have their chance by July 14.
The PvP beta is available for players across PC, Xbox and PlayStation systems. Once in, players will be able to play the beta non-stop until it shuts down on Monday, July 18, 2022.
However, the development team has stated multiple times that they reserve the right to end the beta early or extend it if they feel the game needs more public testing.
It has also been confirmed that players will not see their progress carry over from the beta to the official Overwatch 2 when the game arrives on October 4, 2022.
Players who miss out on signing up for the beta period can still get immediate access by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack, which includes content for the full game when it launches.
What is available in the Overwatch 2 beta?
The first round of testing took place in April and May. It introduced a new game mode and saw a new hero debut.
This time around, it will be a more heavy-hitting approach, considering the sheer amount of players that will have access.
When joining the beta, players can expect the following:
- Crossplay between consoles and PC
- 5v5 player-versus-player matches
- Junker Queen and Sojourn, two new heroes to the franchise
- Reworks for Sombra, Bastion, Doomfist, and Orisa
- New looks for various heroes
- New Hybrid maps — Paraiso, Midtown, and Rio
- New escort map — Circuit Royal
- New Push maps — New Queen Street and Colosseo
- A new Ping system
Players will be itching to try all of these features out in order to help make Overwatch 2 the best game it can be.