What is the end date for the Overwatch 2 open beta?

Blizzard Entertainment is hoping to make Overwatch 2 as perfect as possible with its beta period.

Beta testing is huge in the modern gaming industry. Players get to dive into the unfinished product and are able to shape its development by providing feedback to developers.

The Overwatch sequel went through a closed beta period but has had an open testing phase available since June 28, 2022.

Players can keep grinding the open beta until July 18, 2022.

Developers reserve the right to end the Overwatch 2 beta early or extend it

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



OW2 Beta begins June 28

PC & Console

Junker Queen & a New Map

Beta Opt-in #Overwatch2 Beta sign up is Now Live.OW2 Beta begins June 28PC & ConsoleJunker Queen & a New MapBeta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP #Overwatch2 Beta sign up is Now Live.📆 OW2 Beta begins June 28🎮 PC & Console👑 Junker Queen & a New Map✋ Beta Opt-in blizz.ly/3tBpQyP https://t.co/Jyy1lZMOm9

Even though it is an open beta, Blizzard Entertainment has still decided to spread out its availability. Players won't be given access to the game all at once, as this may overload the test servers.

A large number of players will receive access starting July 5. The developers intend to let every player who has shown interest in the beta period have their chance by July 14.

The PvP beta is available for players across PC, Xbox and PlayStation systems. Once in, players will be able to play the beta non-stop until it shuts down on Monday, July 18, 2022.

However, the development team has stated multiple times that they reserve the right to end the beta early or extend it if they feel the game needs more public testing.

It has also been confirmed that players will not see their progress carry over from the beta to the official Overwatch 2 when the game arrives on October 4, 2022.

Players who miss out on signing up for the beta period can still get immediate access by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack, which includes content for the full game when it launches.

What is available in the Overwatch 2 beta?

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.



Junker Queen

New Hero looks

New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]

5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more Incoming! #Overwatch2 Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.Junker QueenNew Hero looksNew Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more Incoming!#Overwatch2 Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day.👑 Junker Queen ✨ New Hero looks🇧🇷 New Map: Paraíso [Hybrid]🆚 5v5, Hero Reworks, Push & more https://t.co/yUypfEzKpf

The first round of testing took place in April and May. It introduced a new game mode and saw a new hero debut.

This time around, it will be a more heavy-hitting approach, considering the sheer amount of players that will have access.

When joining the beta, players can expect the following:

Crossplay between consoles and PC

5v5 player-versus-player matches

Junker Queen and Sojourn, two new heroes to the franchise

Reworks for Sombra, Bastion, Doomfist, and Orisa

New looks for various heroes

New Hybrid maps — Paraiso, Midtown, and Rio

New escort map — Circuit Royal

New Push maps — New Queen Street and Colosseo

A new Ping system

Players will be itching to try all of these features out in order to help make Overwatch 2 the best game it can be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far