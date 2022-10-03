How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2 from the original game easily

Overwatch 2 will be released for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 4. The popular hero-shooter's follow-up from Blizzard Entertainment will improve on the first title's gameplay while keeping its essential elements. The good thing is that players will be able to transfer all the skins and cosmetics they have accumulated so far to Overwatch 2.

Cross-progression between the Battle.net and console accounts is a feature of Overwatch 2. In order to do this, both the accounts must be linked. Players will soon be asked to either merge their accounts if they haven't previously done so to ensure that their respective profiles are paired correctly.

How to transfer Overwatch data to new title

Regardless of what platform players are using to play Overwatch, they will still need a Battle.net account. Instead of keeping separate profiles on each platform, players may now link their console information to Battle.net, which will allow them to be merged when Overwatch 2 launches.

After that, all earned cosmetics and progression from those accounts will be combined into a single Overwatch 2 profile that can be used across all platforms.

It is important to note that the progress in Blizzard games with cross-progression is saved in your Battle.net account, not console.

Following the activation of the new feature and the merging of your accounts, all achievements - including cosmetics, Overwatch 1 credits, competitive points, and golden weapons - will no longer be stored on consoles unless they are connected to your Battle.net.

About Overwatch 2

Blizzard will entirely revamp Overwatch's pay system by making the core multiplayer game free to play and doing away with loot boxes. It will also feature an in-game store, more PvE content that can be purchased, and Battle Passes that come with interesting extras like cosmetics.

There will be some fresh approaches to the gameplay fans witnessed in the first Overwatch title. There is a fresh mode called Push, where two teams compete to transport a robot into hostile territory.

The game will transition to 5v5 battles from the current 6v6 format, which is the most noticeable change. Squads will only have one tank character per team due to changes made to the team makeup.

In addition to brand new PvP maps for each of the current primary modes, there will also be Push. Through it, the developers aim to ensure that the fresh maps will give players a completely unique experience.

Story missions are a new component of the game as well. Players will be allowed to choose from a small, useful, and relevant array of characters in these sophisticated PvE quests. Each story mission will feature a unique theatrical introduction and outro video.

A new advancement system created just for hero objectives will be unveiled in the game. It is designed solely as a PvE, non-competitive mode, and will let heroes rank up and gain talents that provide them extra advantages in battle.

