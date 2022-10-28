Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch its multiplayer globally on October 28, entering a new era of COD with fresh and exciting game modes that feature high-octane action-packed combat.

The latest Call of Duty title brings not only classic 6v6 and large-scale 32v32 game modes but also dedicated playlists that feature certain other modes that require more than just elimination or completing objectives to win battles.

From weapon gunsmiths to water-based combat, COD: Modern Warfare 2 aims to deliver the most realistic first-person shooter experience with new mechanics and gameplay features.

Tier 1 Playlist brings a more challenging experience to Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer

Call of Duty presents its game modes in the form of playlists that feature different game modes, tailored to provide a particular multiplayer experience. These playlists will not only feature new maps, LTMs and your personal favorite game modes, but also the 'Hardcore' game mode that is being renamed in Modern Warfare 2.

Called the Tier 1 Playlist, it will be designated with an already existing playlist and aims to deliver a more intense form of combat by tweaking some of the key features present in normal game modes. These include turning on friendly-fire, limiting the HUD by removing elements from it, and providing Operators with less health than in usual game modes.

Tier 1 playlist replaces Call of Duty's Hardcore mode in MW2 (Image via Activision)

These features will remain across all game modes present in the Tier 1 playlist and enable a more competitive multiplayer experience that will be loved by hardcore fans of Call of Duty.

The enabling of friendly-fire and less descriptive HUD will allow players to prepare for the upcoming DMZ game mode, which will be another realistic combat experience inspired by Escape from Tarkov.

Other playlists available with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer

The latest COD title categorizes its game modes into playlists (Image via Activision)

While Tier 1 will be directed towards the more enthusiastic Call of Duty players, Modern Warfare 2 will also include other playlists that are more focused on a player's experience. These include:

Featured

The featured playlist will present the latest maps and game modes that are being added to the game. This playlist will be updated regularly, providing variations of standard game modes and maps with new twists.

Quick Play

Quick Play is a custom made playlist that is personalized by the players themselves. This playlist will feature your favorite game, available through the Quick Play filter that searches for all available matches in those game modes.

Players will be able to change the settings anytime and even get to remove modes that don't suit their liking.

Third-Person mode

In-game footage of tthe third-person mode playlist (Image via Activision)

When it comes to providing something fresh and exciting, Modern Warfare 2 goes above and beyond quite literally with the the Third-Person playlist. The camera being set back and over the shoulder provides a totally different combat experience in Call of Duty, providing a much larger perspective of the overall environment.

Being able to witness their character in action and flaunt their unlocked operator skins, this playlist allows players to try the existing modes with a much more unique feel.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Complete the Campaign

Reach Military Rank 55

Unlock all weapons and attachments

Get at least one Special Ops Kit to Tier 5

Unlock all operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

