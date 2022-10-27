Modern Warfare 2: How do Ledge Hanging and Aquatic Maneuvers work?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on October 28 for the entire world to experience its multiplayer modes and maps. Players who pre-ordered the game were able to get early access to its campaign a week ahead of the official release and have noticed some new mechanics during their playthrough. This includes Ledge Hanging and Aquatic Maneuvers.

Modern Warfare 2, the latest entry in the COD universe, introduces some brand new movement mechanics that have been implemented not only in the campaign but also in the multiplayer. Called Ledge Hanging and Aquatic Maneuvers, these mechanics take combat in COD a step further.

Ledge Hand and Aquatic Maneuvers will bring some exciting new ways to experience the multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 and could even be part of the upcoming battle-royale sequel, Warzone 2.0, which takes place in Al Mazrah.

How Ledge Hang works in MW2

Ledge Hanging is the latest addition to movement in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Ledge Hang can be used to facilitate access to enemy territories. It can allow gamers to enter areas controlled by foes without having to fully engage in a gunfight by 'running and gunning'. In this new mechanic, when players are getting on certain ledges, their Operators will be prompted with the option to hang from them.

The ability will allow players to peek over the ledge, exposing only the upper torso of their character. This means that gamers won't have to fully reveal their character and position to engage in combat using their equipped sidearm.

Players need to keep in mind that once they run out of ammo on their sidearm, they will be required to either climb up and complete the mantle action or drop back down to reload the gun and reposition themselves.

How Aquatic Maneuvers work in MW2

Aquatic Maneuvers adds water-based movement to Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 introduces water combat and movement. In the campaign's third mission, Wetwork, players get a taste of this new mechanic as they play as Gaz and take out enemies while swimming and following Price's instructions.

Aquatic Maneuvers will allow players to plunge underwater, allowing them to sneak up on unsuspecting enemies and perform eliminations. They can also use swimming and diving underwater as a means to disengage from gunfights if the situation calls for it.

While underwater, players will be able to fire their sidearms and even utilize certain equipment, ensuring new strategies and playstyles can be incorporated into your gameplay. However, when firing underwater, the bullets will be subject to the water's density and experience a greater drop and lower speed. Hence, it is advisable to aim accordingly when firing.

Movement is one of the most essential elements in all COD titles. When players are pitted against each other in close-combat arenas, whether the motive is to get eliminations or to complete an objective, it is the gamer utilizing superior movement that gets the upper hand.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

