Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus: What`s included, price, and more details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 had their release dates revealed recently. MW2 releases on October 28, 2022, while the new battle royale title is set to release on November 16, 2022.

With the release dates revealed, fans have been eagerly awaiting more information. Their wishes have been granted as details about the dates of Open Beta for all platforms have surfaced. To add to the hype, pre-order bonuses for Modern Warfare 2 have also been revealed.

Here's a quick look at the pre-order bonuses for Activision's latest title and what fans can expect on release day.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus' revealed:

Pre-order bonus

Players can choose between pre-purchasing the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or getting the brand new Vault Edition. The Vault Edition will give players an abundance of perks that have been listed below.

Both pre-order versions come with the base version of the game and early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta.

Vault Edition bonuses

The Vault Edition content will include the following:

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

Ghost Legacy Pack

Open Beta access

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Early access to the campaign

The Al-Asad bundle

The Final Judgement bundle

Battle Pass (50-tier skip included)

10 Hours Double XP Tokens, 10 Hours Double Weapon XP Tokens at Launch(In-game store bonus)

This seems like a great opportunity for veteran players to leapfrog the competition that purchases the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Pre-order Standard Edition and Vault Edition prices

Players can purchase the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for $69.99. With this pre-purchase, players gain access to the base game with all the features. All pre-orders will include early access to the Open Beta as well.

Players will get an early look into different Multiplayer modes with different maps and features.

However, fans must remember that if the purchase was made physically instead of digitally, they must ensure they receive a physical Beta Code to access the Open Beta. All digital purchases will automatically be eligible for the Open Beta and do not require a separate code.

The Vault Edition comes in with a 30$ premium, totaling $99.99. With this purchase, players get a plethora of perks, bundles, a Battle Pass, which will be usable on the day of the official release, and a 50-tier skip.

To keep an eye out for more exciting reveals, fans should make sure they tune in to the Call of Duty NEXT event on September 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi