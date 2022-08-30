Modern Warfare 2 roadmap explained: Call of Duty NEXT, open beta dates, and more

After announcing the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision also revealed their plans to present a brand new Battle Royale game, which was later revealed to be Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

The entire community was under upheaval since Activision kept a tight lid on their so-called new and improved Battle Royale.

Roadmap for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty NEXT, and more

Fans took a sigh of relief when further information was announced about the upcoming titles. It was revealed that both MW 2 and Warzone 2 were being built simultaneously on the same engine.

The community was eagerly waiting for the Call of Duty NEXT event. The build-up was getting intense with the expected announcement of Activision being acquired by Microsoft.

Many reckoned that following the acquisition, Warzone 2 might become an Xbox exclusive. But those concerns were duly dispelled when Microsoft reassured the community by stating otherwise.

Open beta for Modern Warfare 2 and release of Warzone 2

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is still a few months away, fans can play its multiplayer mode. Notably, Activision will allow them to access the game for more than a month before it goes live. This way, fans can access all the different multiplayer modes and features of the much-anticipated title.

Players will be able to enjoy the campaign mode once the game releases. The re-introduction of prominent characters such as Soap and Price is sure to attract the attention of the entire community. Further observations can only be made after a more hands-on experience.

With that being said, the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the PlayStation will begin on September 16 and continue until September 20.

The remaining playerbase will be able to access the game after the PlayStation open beta ends. This period will begin on September 22 and last until September 26.

The Campaign Mode Early Access for Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 20, with the full release coming shortly on October 28. Meanwhile, the new Battle Royale, Warzone 2 will arrive on 16 November.

Call of Duty NEXT event date

The Call of Duty NEXT event will be held on September 15. With anticipation building each day, fans are salivating at the thought of an all-new release. However, some are concerned that the current Warzone title might come to an end. Suffice to say, the Call of Duty NEXT will bring a lot with it.

