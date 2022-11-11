Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is just around the corner and is all set to bring a plethora of new additions and changes. Apart from introducing new weapons, the upcoming Season will also add three Operators, iconic maps from previous titles in the series, Prestige ranks, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 was officially released on October 28, and the much-awaited title was an instant success, surpassing $1 billion in sales in its first 10 days. The game is now getting its first Season update on November 16. However, Activision has allowed fans to pre-load the files before Season 1's release to ensure no one misses out on the fun when it goes live.

This article will take a closer look at the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 pre-load date and time for all regions.

Everything fans need to know about the pre-load date and time for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 goes live along with Warzone 2 this November 16 at 10 am PT for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. However, players can start pre-loading the game 48 hours before Season 1 goes live.

Here are the pre-load dates and times for Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 in all regions:

November 14, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

November 14, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

November 14, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

November 14, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

November 14, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

November 14, 9:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

November 14, 11:30 pm IST (India)

November 15, 2:00 am CST (China)

November 15, 3:00 am JST (Japan)

November 15, 5:00 am AEDT (Australia)

November 15, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

All updates will be available globally at the same time across all platforms.

When do Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 go live?

After pre-loading is done, players can enjoy all the new content in Season 1 of MW2 and Warzone 2 as soon as it goes live. Classic maps like Shipment and Shoothouse will be coming back in MW2 with this update. It will also bring four new weapons to both games, thus expanding the number of available guns to 55.

As for Warzone 2, one of the most anticipated modes, ' DMZ,' will also be arriving on the same day along with third-person playlists.

Modern Warfare 2 was released with limited content and disappointed fans despite all the technological advancements the latest title introduced. However, the upcoming Season contains enough content to quench players' thirst for more.

Season 1 official release dates and times for all regions are:

November 16, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

November 16, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

November 16, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

November 16, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

November 16, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

November 16, 9:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

November 16, 11:30 pm IST (India)

November 17, 2:00 am CST (China)

November 17, 3:00 am JST (Japan)

November 17, 5:00 am AEDT (Australia)

November 17, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming Season to go live.

This is all there is to know about the pre-loading dates and times for MW2's first Season. All Vault Edition owners will get special privileges in Season 1, whereby they will get the Battle Pass for free, along with 50-tier skips.

Poll : 0 votes