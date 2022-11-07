Modern Warfare 2 reaches new milestone of "fastest selling Call of Duty game," accrues over $1 billion in sales

It's been just over a week since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released. While the game is taking over the world by storm, it has now become the fastest selling title in the history of the franchise as well.

With almost 10 days of the release under its belt, the game has broken every record and surpassed $1 billion in terms of sales. Previously, this record was held by Black Ops 2, but the title took 15 days to reach that number.

Activision has already published a statement and the game's success is surely something that the franchise has never experienced before.

Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest entertainment opening in 2022

Breaking: #ModernWarfare2 has surpassed $1 billion in sell through in its first 10 days, the fastest selling Call of Duty game ever. This beats the record set by Black Ops 2 in 2012, which took 15 days to reach the number. Over 1 billion matches have been played.

While the hype around Modern Warfare 2 has been sky high since its announcement, there is no doubt that it is one of the most popular multiplayer FPS titles in the world. However, this result, especially after 10 days, is not something that the community predicted.

Despite the somewhat controversial release, the latest iteration of Modern Warfare has successfully exceeded all expectations and become the biggest entertainment opening in 2022.

In the first three days, the game crossed $800 million in sell-throughs and broke all the previous records in Call of Duty's history. Almost 10 days after the game's launch, it has crossed $1 billion in sales.

In Activision's most recent statement, CEO Bobby Kotick said:

"I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare 2. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of cimpetition is the key to out success. Modern Warfare 2 has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before."

Furthermore, the game is now one of the biggest multiplayer engagements in the world. Players have clocked in more than two hundred hours across all platforms and more than one billion matches have been played.

Activision has also assured fans that they are more "motivated" to deliver to the community as Warzone 2.0 is around the corner. With a free-to-play battle royale experience, the game will surely attract a large number of playersbase to experience it.

Warzone 2.0 is all set to be released on November 16 alongside the Season 1 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as well. With a shared engine and cross progression, the game will possibly provide a great experience for fans all over the world.

