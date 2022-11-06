How does the new Gulag 2.0 work in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0's release is almost around the corner. As the game is all set to be released on November 16 across all platforms, this free-to-play battle royale experience from Call of Duty will surely bring a plethora of content to the table.

Warzone has been a massive success since its launch. One of the most unique things that the game provides is the Gulag system, where players have another chance to get back into the match unlike other battle royales.

Warzone 2.0 will also feature a Gulag system, but it is different from its predecessor.

Gulag 2.0 will not feature a 1v1 format of fighting in Warzone 2.0

Unlike the last game, Gulag 2.0 will not feature a 1v1 format of fighting, where players can outplay the opponent with their own skill. You will need support from the randomly generated teammates and it will be a 2v2 fight on a slightly larger map from the previous iteration.

Furthermore, you won't be able to spawn in Gulag with a gun anymore. This mode will require you to loot weapons, fight against opponents, and win your ticket back to Al Mazrah. Furthermore, this time, it's not just a 2v2 battle royale anymore. Occasionally, the new Gulag might require you to search for an AI combatant called "The Jailer."

The primary objective will be to kill him and find the key to escape the prison. Players will also be able to take all the gear from Gulag back to the match if they win.

While the brand new Gulag is a completely different take from the last Warzone, it is not quite clear how the community will take it. Undoubtedly, the latest version of the Gulag was a massive hit from the start and it was one of the things that made Warzone unique from the rest of its competitors.

During the Call of Duty Next event, a handful of streamers, content creators, and pro players got to play the alpha version of Warzone 2.0 before anyone else. While the event was streamed live worldwide and each player also streamed the first look of Warzone 2.0, the initial reaction to the new Gulag system was not positive and fans did not like it as much as the developers thought they would.

However, the entire Warzone community is yet to experience the game firsthand and what we've seen during the event is an early version of the game and everything is subject to change. Hence, only time will tell if Call of Duty changes the system or not.

However, fans can expect the new Gulag to be there. As stated on the official Call of Duty blog, it will surely bring out some unique gunfights and survival skills in the forthcoming days.

The Season 1 Battle Pass for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will go live on the same day of the battle royale's release.

