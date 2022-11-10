Warzone 2.0 will officially feature a third-person mode

Based on some recently acquired information, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will officially be launching with a third-person mode. As previously announced during the Call of Duty: NEXT event, the forthcoming iteration of Warzone will arrive with third-person playlists.

A recent blog post entailing all Season One content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 mentioned the arrival of third-person perspective playlists to the game.

Warzone 2 is the sequel to the current battle royale offering from Call of Duty. It is set to feature several enhancements and changes over its predecessor, delivering a truly next-generational experience for all the fans.

Third-person mode will be available in Warzone 2.0 on launch

As revealed via the Call of Duty blog, a post therein finally confirmed the introduction of the third-person mode, stating that, during Season One, third-person playlists will be added to the Battle Royale weekly rotation. Previously, during the NEXT event, the developers mentioned a third-person mode for Warzone 2.

The blog post primarily discussed Season One content for Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, the future of the current Warzone, and the road map ahead for all three titles.

Players who own Modern Warfare 2 can give the mode a try right now in their game. The third-person perspective will essentially work in the same manner as the upcoming game. It was also available to all users during the MW2 beta testing phase, which concluded on September 26.

Third-person in Call of Duty

The third-person perspective isn't new to the Call of Duty series and was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Since then, the mode has only appeared in Modern Warfare 3. However, the developers have revamped the entire mode and relaunched it for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) with advanced mechanics to offer a flawless third-person experience and will now be making its way to Warzone for the first time ever.

A battle royale's third-person mode drastically alters the pace of a match. This makes it possible to use the new game's various features, including its aquatic combat system, advanced movement mechanism, vehicle combat system, and other features, in completely new ways.

Other battle royale games, including Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, debuted with a third-person perspective and were wildly popular.

While the third-person mode in Modern Warfare 2's core multiplayer experience has created some controversy amongst players, fans are now eagerly waiting to use it in the battle royale game, where having a third-person perspective opens up numerous pathways and options to engage or evade enemies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 Season One, along with the DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes