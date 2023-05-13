When does Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 end?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 3 Reloaded dropped on May 10, 2023. With the games halfway through Season 3, players are already expecting Season 4 to arrive and everything new the upcoming Season has in its store. Although there isn't an official date for when the next Season update arrives, the Battle Pass timer within the games itself can provide a clear idea of when the current Season ends.

Season 3 update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has been a breath of fresh air. It brought with it a host of new content, including new weapons, game modes, new maps, Operators, and more. While all the fresh additions and changes are welcomed by the fans, it isn't without issues. Servers issues are one of the most common problems for fans. Although developers are working on fixing them, it is yet to be resolved.

But putting aside the network issues, Season 3 is loved by a vast majority of the community and is often praised for the content it delivered. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. This article will look closer at the end dates for Season 3 and when players can expect the next Season update for the two titles.

What is the ending date for Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Warzone Ranked Play (BETA)

Alboran Hatchery Core MP map

🧩 Raid Episode 03

A new DMZ experience

Kevin Durant Operator Bundle Level up with Season 03 Reloaded arriving May 10

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 3 update went live on April 12, 2023, and will run for 63 days. This implies that the Season 3 update will end on June 14, 2023. This data was derived from the Battle Pass timer found within the two titles.

To verify this, simply launch the game and check the top left corner of the screen. Right next to the Call of Duty HQ logo, the current active Season, along with the remaining days for it, will appear.

As of writing, 32 days remain until the current Season ends. Hence, if players are yet to complete their Battle Pass and unlock the rewards, it is advised to get started with the grind so that they don't leave any stone unturned. The Season 3 Battle Pass for the two titles has a lot to offer, including the Cronen Squall, the FJX Imperium, Operator skins for Valeria, Alejandro, and more.

When will Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 start

Usually, new updates go live as soon as the current Season ends. Simply based on this, it can be speculated that the Season 4 update will go live on June 14, 2023. However, it is essential to note that the developers might delay the update. Previously, the Season 2 update was delayed as the developers took their time to fix the issues that fans reported throughout Season 1.

As for what to expect in terms of content, nothing has been revealed yet. However, based on a previous leak, fans can expect new maps, game modes, weapons, Operators, a new Raid episode, a new Special Ops mission, one Tier 1 event, and more.

This is all that there is to know about the end date of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 3 and the expected start date of Season 4.

