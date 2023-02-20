Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 leaked in Activision breach: Release date, new maps, Operators, and more

Interesting details about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 were reportedly revealed after a data breach last year. On December 4, 2022, there was a major data breach at Activision, which resulted in the extraction of sensitive documents.

Reportedly, these documents contain a timeline of the upcoming playable content for various updates, including the Season 4 patch. Although major details of the content remain unknown, a certain amount of skeletal information was reportedly leaked. Additionally, the documents contained several significant dates which revealed that Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 could potentially be released on May 16, 2023.

This article examines the data breach and all of the potentially upcoming content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 leaked in Activision data breach

Interestingly, Activision didn't publicly reveal the details of the data breach that occurred on December 4, 2022. The culprits essentially phished a privileged user on the network who had access to sensitive documents. The files extracted from this breach reportedly featured a content plan for upcoming seasonal updates.

Activision caters to one of the largest communities in the history of video games. To meet the demands of such a vast player base, the developers must continuously create and release new content in the form of updates. This content usually arrives as a package with new Operators, weapons, maps, events, cosmetics, and more.

Season 4 release date

As of now, the Season 4 patch is expected to go live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on May 16, 2023. It should be noted that this date is based on leaked reports and is subject to change.

All upcoming content for Season 4

The data breach revealed a good chunk of information about the upcoming content changes that are scheduled to arrive with the Season 4 update. Here's a list of everyything we know so far:

Two Core maps

Two Battle maps

2 New Operators

1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

4 Gunfights

1 Spec Ops #1

Raid T#4

1 small map

Two Tier 1 Events

1 Battle Pass

70 Bundles

The sensitive nature of this document has several items included in different seasonal timelines. While most of the upcoming content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 can be understood from the list, the nature of a few items cannot be understood without further details.

Activision seems to be following a pattern where they expand the weapons arsenal for both titles. Based on the leaks, the Season 4 patch will reportedly introduce three new weapons and two brand new Operators. Players can expect the update to add one new Operator on each side, KorTac and SpecGRU.

By now, the release of a new Battle Pass with every seasonal update has become common knowledge. The publisher will potentially bring in new Raid and Spec Ops missions alongside at least four new multiplayer maps.

The document mentions the introduction of a small map, but it presently cannot be determined if this item is slated for the multiplayer mode of Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2. With the recent release of Ashika Island, this upcoming small map could potentially be used for the Resurgence mode.

Once again, it must be stated that the source of this information isn't official and these details may not be accurate once the Season 4 update is officially announced. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter page for more details. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

