Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 to introduce new 6v6 core map in mid-season patch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to bring a new core map to the game in Season 2. In it, the matches will be conducted in a 6v6 format. The recent update brought only two core maps to the game: Dome and Valderas Museum. However, there's more in store for fans in the upcoming mid-season Reloaded patch.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is finally underway, bringing with it a plethora of fresh content. The latest update introduces new weapons, Operators, a few interesting maps, game modes, and more. As the Season kicked off, the developers provided a preview of the upcoming additions in Season 2 Reloaded and Season 3. Among the various new content joining MW2 in the future is the aforementioned new core map.

Season 2 Reloaded to add new core map to Modern Warfare 2

ICYMI 👀: A new #MWII MP map will be launching with Season 02 Reloaded. The @InfinityWard MP team has decided to move the map up, as it's already play testing well and tracking ahead of schedule. Stay tuned for more details on this core 6v6 map as we get closer.

Call of Duty developers recently shared a few details about the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 map. According to a tweet, Infinity Ward is working on the inclusion, which will be arriving with the mid-season update. Although the map's name hasn't been specified yet, the developers have confirmed other details pertaining to it.

Being a core map, the inclusion is intended to become a staple of MW2. These maps are designed to be balanced and provide a fair playing field for all players, allowing for a competitive and enjoyable gaming experience.

The upcoming addition appears to be based on a resort/hotel in the snowy mountains with a small swimming pool and a few cabins in its center. However, the size and other areas of the map haven't been revealed yet.

Moreover, it is stated that the inclusion is yielding favorable results via play-testing and is coming ahead of schedule. Hence, the developers are planning to launch it with the mid-season update.

Although details regarding the map are lacking at the moment, the makers of MW2 have stated that they will be sharing more relevant information in the coming days.

That's all there is to know about the upcoming core map in Modern Warfare 2's mid-season update. Since fans of the game were previously unhappy with the lack of attention their favorite title was getting, the news of that new core map has lightened up the mood a bit. Players are now looking forward to its release in Season 2 Reloaded.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is now available for download on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

