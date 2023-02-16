Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 patch notes: Ranked mode, new maps, modes, and more

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 update has just gone live. Players are excited about this inclusion as it brings the much-awaited Ranked mode to the game. With new maps, modes, and much more, there is a bunch of content for players to explore in this update.

Furthermore, Season 2's battle pass is also live right now. That said, the main focus of this season is the Ranked mode, which includes a new operator and four fresh weapons. In their most recent blog post, the developers released the patch notes for season 2. Here are all the multiplayer-specific changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 this season.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 patch notes

Modern Warfare 2 all-new modes

Infected - Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor that's eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses in Modern Warfare 2.

Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor that's eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses in Modern Warfare 2. Gun Game - Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win in Modern Warfare 2.

Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win in Modern Warfare 2. Grind - Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations in Modern Warfare 2.

Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations in Modern Warfare 2. Hardcore - The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 maps

Dome (6v6) - This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces in Modern Warfare 2.

This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces in Modern Warfare 2. Valderas Museum (6v6) - T he other Core map launching at the start of Season 2 is Valderas Museum, returning after first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta.

he other Core map launching at the start of Season 2 is Valderas Museum, returning after first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta. Zaya Observatory (Battle Map) - Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural points of interest.

Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural points of interest. Al Malik International (Battle Map) - Located at the southern tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities and will be available in Ground War and Invasion Modes in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature four new maps (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 general changes

Audio

Enhanced occlusion in all Core 6v6 multiplayer maps.

Improved Dog Tag pickup effect to be more discernible among other game sounds in Kill Confirmed and Grind.

Perks

Ghost: Reduced bonus perk cost by 50% and ultimate perk by 25%.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode is live right now (Image via Activision)

Ranked Play is now live and available to all players who have reached Level 16 in Modern Warfare 2.

Competitive game modes, maps, and settings in Modern Warfare 2

Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps in Modern Warfare 2

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

SR (Skill Rating) and Divisions in Modern Warfare 2

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across eight Skill Divisions. Here's more information in this regard:

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:

Bronze – Starting Division

Silver – 900 SR

Gold – 2,100 SR

Platinum – 3,600 SR

Diamond – 5,400 SR

Crimson – 7,500 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent have three tiers - Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

All Divisions except for Iridescent have three tiers - Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division. Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in MW2 Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank Icon.

It’s easy to see which Division someone is in MW2 Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank Icon. End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.

For example, a player who finishes the Season in Platinum II will be dropped back to Gold I at the start of the next Season.

Players who end the current season in Bronze will start at Bronze I in the next Season.

The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.

Top 250 Leaderboard and Division in Modern Warfare 2

The Top 250 Division returns in MW2, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Ranked Play lobby.

New this year, the Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season.

Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season. (GLHF!)

Play like the Pros, against the Pros: New this year, the Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition.

New this year, the Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition. Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal rewards in Modern Warfare 2, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

Ranks and rewards

MW2 Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and skill wherever you play.

Ranks and Rank Rewards

Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the gamer's lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.

All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.

Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.

Every five Ranks, players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem

‘Press F’ Emblem Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

‘Ace’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

‘Turn It Up’ Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem and Skin for use with both CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Veteran Emblem and Skin for use with both CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 2 Rewards

In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.

Throughout Season 2, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘MVP’ Weapon Charm

‘MVP’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal

‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Division Skins:

Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked, they can be permanently used in the following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

The Season 2 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 2 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Competitive integrity features in Modern Warfare 2

From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders. SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.

If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR. It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.

Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu. Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.

Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions. Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they would first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.

After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they would first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion. Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first three games of each Ranked Play Season.

Party SR restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used: Iridescent (Including Top 250) and Crimson: Can party with players within one Skill Division

Can party with players within one Skill Division Diamond: Can party within two Skill Divisions

Can party within two Skill Divisions Bronze - Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions

Additional social features

Hot streaks, literally: Win three Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll, and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!)

Win three Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll, and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!) Social profile: Rank Play icons will be added to your Social profile to identify your Ranked Play Skill Division and Rank anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0.

