Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will receive a new "Ranked" game mode in the Season 2 update. Activision also took the initiative to introduce new rewards for the ranked players who will take this battle to prove their prowess and skills.

The Season 2 update is scheduled to go live on February 15 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The upcoming patch will bring in several new playable contents alongside new weapons, bundles, character cosmetics, challenges, and a new map for the Resurgence mode.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will feature a separate map pool for ranked mode

Activision will release a new Ranked mode after Treyarch partnered with Infinity Ward in the second seasonal update. The developers worked alongside Call of Duty League (CDL) and built upon Vanguard's ranked play system to create a streamlined and genuine competitive experience.

Ranked play

Ranked play is Call of Duty's authentic competitive experience, where two teams of four players participate in securing the win. The rules in this competitive mode are replicated from the CDL to test players' mettle.

The competitive restrictions are lifted after a player reaches level 16. All players are introduced with the same weapons and attachment restrictions to ensure a fair playing ground.

Similarly, all Ranked matches will take place on a limited pool of maps and game modes. The following dives into all the game modes and map pools for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked play:

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search & Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

More on Ranked play

The upcoming Ranked play system will introduce "Skill Rating" (SR), which will determine the skill division or rank of the player. Modern Warfare 2's ranked play will launch with eight skill divisions and introduce skill level disparity within these ranks. All eight skill divisions will be available in Season 2's launch.

Bronze: 0 to 899 SR

Silver: 900 to 2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100 to 3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600 to 5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400 to 7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500 to 9,999 SR

Iridescent: at least 10,000 SR

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

The skill division system will reward SR for every win and deduct the same for losses. Individual and team performance will be considered in the lower divisions while rewarding or deducting SR. However, the rise in skill division will result in the system prioritizing team performance instead of individual to ensure all playstyles are equally rewarded.

Each skill division below Iridescent will feature three tiers to provide a sense of progression with every step. The top players who gain 10,000 SR will enter the Top 250 leaderboard.

The publisher is gearing up to bring in various new content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Fans and enthusiasts can take a quick look at Call of Duty's official blog post to find a detailed breakdown of the upcoming changes and details of Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes