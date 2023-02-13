Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will see major changes in Prestige Rank in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released in two days. As a result, more details regarding the two games are being shared with the community, one of which talks about an overhaul of Prestige Ranks.

The upcoming Season 2 will bring the most significant update to come to the titles and include various quality-of-life changes, a new resurgence map, and more.

Currently, the level cap in the two games is set to 250 with five Prestige Ranks. Once players reach level 56, they will have every level-based item unlocked, after which they can continue grinding the multiplayer game modes to climb up to level 250.

Each season, players' Prestige Ranks are reset to one so they can continue grinding the game to reach higher levels. This will change after the release of Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will allow grinds to Prestige Rank 450 from Season 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Correction: Prestige Rank will be capped at 450 this season with Prestige 6, 7, 8 & 9 available for unlock. Correction: Prestige Rank will be capped at 450 this season with Prestige 6, 7, 8 & 9 available for unlock.

From Season 2 onwards, the level cap will be increased to 450. However, when the roadmap was released, it was set to 500. The reason for the removal of 50 levels is currently unknown.

Moreover, the Prestige Rank cap will also be increased to Prestige 9, previously Prestige 5. From February 15, the ranks will be as follows:

Prestige 6: Unlocked at Level 300

Prestige 7: Unlocked at Level 350

Prestige 8: Unlocked at Level 400

Prestige 9: Unlocked at Level 450

The new Prestige Rank icons (Image via Activision)

Each new Prestige Rank will unlock a fresh set of challenges that players can complete to unlock unique calling cards, emblems, and more. According to the official Call of Duty blog:

"As stated previously, all progress will not reset at the beginning of each season. Players will continue ranking up at the level they ended Season 01 at, whether it was before the Prestige Ranks (1-55) or within the Prestige Ranks (56-250)."

All the progress Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players made in Season 1 will carry over to the new season as 200 new levels will be added.

Since a last-minute change was made to the max level cap, it is possible that additional levels will be added with the release of Season 2 Reloaded. The mid-season update will bring in new content, fixes, and weapon-balancing changes.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will be released on February 15, 2023, at 9 AM PT.

