How will the new Prestige system work in Modern Warfare 2?

The presence of ranks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 does not create a hierarchy of players. Instead, it indicates the time they have spent in the game trying to master every weapon and earn every mastery reward.

Modern Warfare 2 came out two weeks ago and quickly became the Call of Duty franchise’s highest-selling title, breaking all previous records. The new battle royale will feature a cross-progression system that is meant to combine the arsenals and allow players to share equipment between Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 in the multiplayer mode.

As their name suggests, Prestige levels are a way to recognize the efforts of the playerbase and provide certain rewards that can be displayed publicly. This article will take a look at the Prestige system in Modern Warfare 2 and how grinding through these levels can benefit players.

All about the Prestige system in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Modern Warfare 2 is a truly breathtaking experience that comes with spectacular graphics and a realistic level of detail. The reward system provides an incentive for players to continue spending time in the game, and it's a great way for the developers to boost player engagement.

The game has two distinct ranking systems that are available on a player's account: Military Rank and Prestige. Both these account ranks are tied to one another and progress simultaneously as players keep earning XP while playing the various game modes.

Prestige system

The Prestige rank system is not a new addition to the franchise, and it has existed in previous Call of Duty titles as well. The Military Rank of the account usually resets to one upon reaching the highest level, and this would earn the account its first Prestige count.

The community expected a similar system in Modern Warfare 2 as well at the start of Season 1, but the developers seem to be taking things in a different direction in their latest title.

How will the Prestige system work?

The Prestige rank will be consistently available to all players during the entirety of the game, instead of resetting after the end of every season. Here is a list of Prestige ranks and their respective Military Rank equivalents:

Prestige 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 and is the level cap until the end of Season 1

These changes were brought in to provide some balance to the game, and it hopes to benefit players who cannot afford to put in continuous hours to grind the game and reap all the rewards. In the next season, fans will be able to continue from the Prestige rank that they were able to reach at the end of Season 1.

