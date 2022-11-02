Modern Warfare 2 is the latest addition to the list of the most anticipated First Person Shooter games in 2022. Activision recently released the latest title of the Call of Duty series on October 28, to carry forward the entire saga’s legacy into a new era. The game is spectacularly optimized with amazing graphics and details that resemble the real world and has the capability to fully immerse any player.

Modern Warfare 2 is a game that awards individuals for playing well with mid-game rewards called killstreaks. The live battlefield is more than aiming down windows and taking down opponents; it requires a little more action from above. Launching tactical utilities and deploying massive explosives via air has been a part of Call of Duty for a long time and it is here to stay.

Juggernaut, UAV, and more killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2

There are a variety of killstreaks that a player can utilize in Modern Warfare 2 which can provide an upper hand to the team in the multiplayer lobbies. However, these are not available to players just because they hopped into a game and started playing. These killstreaks, as the name suggests, require consistent gameplay for players to acquire and use them.

Here is a list of all the killstreaks along with the required number of kills or scores. These killstreaks can also be toggled to be used as scorestreaks from the loadout menu.

1) UAV - 4 kills

UAV is a great tool that acts as a global radar for the entire team. It shows the positions of the opponents as blips on the radar map at regular intervals. This is a great tool that can aid the player as well as the entire team to execute aggressively on the enemy team. It is also a great utility that allows players to quickly farm up kills for other more demanding killstreaks.

2) Care Package - 5 kills

A Call of Duty game can never go wrong with a Care Package ability. It is a great opportunity for players to quickly gain access to other killstreaks. It is a percentage-based utility that can either grant you resupply, UAV, Counter UAV, or any other killstreak. The airborne vehicle that brings in the care package can be destroyed and hence if it is destroyed out of the map bounds, the care package drops and no one can access it.

3) Cruise Missile - 6 kills

Cruise missiles are the ability where a missile launches toward the map from above. It is a player-controlled missile that can be somewhat steered to target enemy players.

While controlling the missile, the location of enemies is revealed on screen and players can track them through map structures. It is a lethal explosive missile that can take down any number of players in its effective range but becomes useless if the opponents take solid cover inside buildings.

4) Chopper Gunner - 10 kills

This is a hard-to-acquire killstreak that is a combination of the previous killstreaks. While previous killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2 utilized AI to target, aim, and shoot down enemies, the Chopper Gunner allows players themselves to control an attack chopper that is loaded with missiles and a rapid-fire turret. It is a highly lethal killstreak that can decimate enemies as long as it stays airborne and is a great tool to be used for area denial.

5) Juggernaut - 15 kills

This is one of the hardest killstreaks on the list to currently exist in Modern Warfare 2. The Juggernaut killstreak is a suit of armor that can decimate the enemy team while taking less incoming damage. Even when the suit is dispatched, the minigun that comes equipped with this monstrous suit can be used to mow down opponents in medium to long ranges quite easily.

These were the most effective killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2 that can help a player score a bucketload of kills throughout the game. Follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon build guides and mission walkthroughs.

