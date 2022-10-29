Modern Warfare 2 is the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise which was released a couple of days ago and players have been discovering more and more things about the game.

Warzone 2.0's release date is set for November 16 with season 1, but the map of Al Mazrah is already loaded into Modern Warfare 2's game files, and through a workaround, players can access the entirety of it.

Guide to viewing Al Mazrah in Modern Warfare 2

The map of Al Mazrah (image via Activision)

Although the resolution of some of the textures in the entire map of Warzone 2.0 will not be the highest, the layout and POIs (Points of Interest) are fully visible such as Highrise, Akhdar Village, Airport, Al Mazrah City, Quarry, Caves, and more.

To view the full map of the upcoming Battle Royale, here are the steps:

Private Match menu (image by Sportskeeda)

• Create a Private Match by scrolling down to the main menu of Modern Warfare 2. Click on "Private Match" and select "Create Private Match."

• In the game mode selection menu, choose "Headquarters" game mode.

• After entering the Private Match screen, players will have to wait for a custom game to be created with a custom code for other players, which can take a few minutes. Until then, the "Start Game" and "Game Setup" options will be locked.

• As soon as the aforementioned options are unlocked, select "Game Setup," navigate to "Custom Game Rules," go to the "Team" tab, and change the "Spectating" option to "Free."

• In the same settings, under the "Game" tab, change the time limit to "Unlimited."

Al Bagra Fortress map selection in the Private Match settings (image by Sportskeeda)

• Go back to the private match screen, select "Choose Map," and choose the first map in the list, "Al Bagra Fortress."

• Go back again to the private match screen, click on "Start Match," and wait for the game to load.

The "Change Team" menu (image by Sportskeeda)

• After loading into the game, select the loadout and spawn, press the escape key to pause, select "Change Team," and choose "Spectate."

Once you have completed all the steps mentioned above, you will be able to freely fly around the map of Al Mazrah in Modern Warfare 2. The texture resolution of the map outside of Al Bagra Fortress will be low as the game does not need to load the map outside of the playable area. However, players can crank up the graphics settings to ultra-high for better visibility.

While you cannot move around the map as a player, it gives interesting insights into Warzone 2.0 and how Battle Royale will work out. It also gives players an idea of how big the map is and how long it can take to rotate from one point to another.

