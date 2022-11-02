Best loadout for MX-9 in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has had no shortage of weapon selection, despite having a limited arsenal since the title was released on October 28. The publishers have high expectations for their latest title as it is expected to mark the beginning of a new era for the entire Call of Duty series.

Modern Warfare 2, like its prequels, leaves the path of leveling up weapons and unlocking them in the hands of players who can do so according to their preferences. The game begins with the same assorted weapons and loadouts for all players.

A very popular playstyle that exists in the Call of Duty community is that of a constant push with aggressive gameplay. This playstyle is most commonly paired with a high fire rate and mobility weapon to help players navigate through the map quickly and take on mid-to-close-range fights.

Fans can go through the loadout listed below for the MX-9 Sub-Machine Gun to utilize a more aggressive approach to the game and dominate multiplayer lobbies.

Modern Warfare 2: The best MX-9 build

The MX-9 is an SMG variant of the previously famous AUG rifle that fans came to love and use in Call of Duty prequel titles and Warzone. It can be monstrous when used with carefully curated attachments and shred enemies before they can react. The weapon's recoil is consistent and has a great fire rate.

Recommended MX9 loadout:

Laser: EXF Solarflare

EXF Solarflare Stock: Bruen STB 556 Stock

Bruen STB 556 Stock Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Magazine: 32 Round Mag

The EXF Solarflare laser increases hip-fire accuracy, which helps players take spontaneous fights in Modern Warfare 2 maps. This attachment also increases the handling stats of the weapon and its recoil control.

The Bruen Q900 Grip boosts the sprint-to-fire speed and increases the ADS speed, making the weapon handling more reliable. A 32-round magazine is necessary for this weapon, as fans will need to reload frequently after only a couple of kills.

The FTAC C11 Riser is another attachment that raises the stats for sprint-to-fire speed and increases the ADS speed, making this SMG even more agile than it already is.

The Bruen STB 556 stock can help players experience a more tamable recoil, making the recoil control smoother while sprinting through the map.

MW2 Weapon Classes

There are currently ten weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 that contain the entire collection of weapons under its categorial division. Fans can grind to complete weapon mastery challenges or choose to unlock all the weapons first to increase the choices available in different multiplayer lobbies.

Here is a list of all the weapon classes.

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The SMG class includes some of the most used weapons in the entire series, as they have a high fire rate and are far more movement-oriented than other weapon classes. These weapons compensate for their outraging prowess with damage falling off in ranges beyond the 50-meter mark, which makes it challenging to take gunfights.

The loadout mentioned above is currently the best available build for the MX-9. It can simulate the experience of using the SMG with negligible recoil. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon guides and in-game bug fixes.

Poll : 0 votes