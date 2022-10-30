Modern Warfare 2 doesn't feature a wide variety of weapons in its arsenal since it was launched very recently, so players have to make the most out of what is provided. Most fans are nostalgic and feel inclined towards using the evergreen M4 or the AK as their primary weapons.

There is nothing inherently faulty in choosing the most preferred weapon as Call of Duty multiplayer games have a habit of developing a meta in most updates, with balance changes affecting the weapons and their effectiveness.

But there is a very underrated weapon that players always seem to skim over. Let us take a look at the monstrous Sakin MG38 Light Machine Gun and its best build in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Sakin best build

There are a total of ten weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2. The collection under these categories isn't the most impressive considering most of the community is well-versed in the former titles that featured multiple different weapons. The classes are as follows:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The LMG class includes heavy-duty weapons that compensate for their slow and clunky movement with their absurd amount of damage output. Choosing an LMG as the primary weapon is a viable option in Modern Warfare 2, as the game has reduced its pace drastically with changes in movement mechanics.

Best Sakin MG38 build

The LMG Sakin without a proper build can be powerful but its lacks control and fluidity which negatively impacts the player while taking multiple firefights. The weapon can be very rewarding if used with the correct attachments to tame the recoil, while also making it a tad bit easier to handle and carry.

Recommended Build

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic Stock: Cheetah STM

Cheetah STM Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Bruen G305 Grip Wrap Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

The Polarfire-S muzzle is not a severe necessity on the weapon, but the pros of having it attached outweigh the cons. It also provides higher bullet velocity that adds up efficiently for long-range fights.

The SZ Lonewolf optic is a basic holographic sight that is great to have on board as it can be utilized for short and long-range fights. The Underbarrel and Rear grip attachments provide a small touch to make the weapon’s recoil more user-friendly while also maintaining its ADS agility.

The Cheetak STM stock is a great upgrade for this weapon as it increases the movement of the weapon. The Sakin is a chunky and slow weapon with which running and repositioning around the map is challenging.

It is a greatly rounded weapon that can be used while holding static positions or areas. The Sakin can annihilate enemies that appear in front of it in seconds while still having a fair amount of bullets left, thanks to its copious ammo count.

This is the most effective Sakin MG38 build that fans can equip in Modern Warfare 2. With this in hand, they can dominate multiple game mode lobbies and earn XP faster with countless kills.

