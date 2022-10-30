Modern Warfare 2 has been released for all platforms worldwide and players are busy trying to unlock weapons and their attachments while also completing challenges to get Mastery Camos as a reward. This time around, Infinity Ward has decreased the number of levels each weapon has, but increased the time it takes to reach a new level.

The developers have also changed the way new weapons are unlocked with the introduction of the Weapon Platform. Players have to unlock certain weapons first to be able to unlock further weapons in a weapon tree, unlike before, where leveling up the account was the only necessity. However, there is currently a glitch in the game that allows players to quickly level up their weapons without even using them.

Guide to level up all weapons, including melees in Modern Warfare 2 using a glitch

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Weapon leveling in #ModernWarfare2 feels SIGNIFICANTLY slower than it did in the beta. Weapon leveling in #ModernWarfare2 feels SIGNIFICANTLY slower than it did in the beta.

As the game has only been out for a couple of days, this glitch is not widely known, and it may not be high on Infinity Ward's list of changes to be made given the number of game-breaking glitches in Modern Warfare 2.

There are a total of 51 weapons in the game, and if players are looking to level up each weapon to the max, it will take a long time. Moreover, not everyone is a fan of every single weapon to take the time out of their day to level them up.

Using this glitch, all weapons, including melees such as the Riot Shield and Combat Knife, can be leveled up quickly without even having to use them.

To do so, follow the steps below:

Ground War multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 2 (image by Sportskeeda)

• To make use of this glitch, players need to have a minimum of Level 4 for the Custom Loadouts feature to be unlocked.

• Create a new class in the "Weapons" tab and add the weapon you want to level up to the max, it can be in the primary slot or the secondary slot.

• In the main menu of Modern Warfare 2, select the "Ground War" multiplayer game mode. This glitch only works with this game mode and will not apply to other modes.

• Start a new game of Ground War to continue with the process.

• Before spawning, select the loadout with the weapon you want to level up.

A Light Tank in Ground War (image by Sportskeeda)

• After spawning, at the start of the Ground War game, be the first one to either get into a Light Tank or an APC vehicle.

• While entering either one of the vehicles, you need to have the weapon you need to level up equipped, in hand. Without doing this, the glitch will not work.

• Now, all the XP you get through the vehicle will automatically add up to the weapon's level. Every kill you get using a Light Tank or an APC and every objective you capture will count towards the weapon XP.

Every objective the player captures while in a vehicle gets them up to 250 XP, and every kill adds up to 100 XP. Since this is a glitch, it is not supposed to add up to the weapon's XP.

Expect Infinity Ward to fix this in the coming weeks, but until then it's advised to make use of it as this glitch is currently the fastest way to level up weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

