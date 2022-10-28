Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: How to find General Ghorbrani in Mission 1 'Strike'

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the reboot of the fan-favorite Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and the direct sequel to Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), released its long-awaited campaign mode that features a brand new story with tons of new and returning characters in an action-packed high-octane adventure.

Operator Ghost's reboot look in the Mission 1 'Strike' (Image via Activision)

With over a dozen intense missions and almost 6 to 8 hours of gameplay, Modern Warfare 2's campaign establishes a new era of Call of Duty with breathtaking visuals and realistic audio as well as new combat and mechanics.

How to locate General Ghorbrani in Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode

The very first mission in Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode takes place in Al-Mazrah as players are required to intercept an ongoing arms deal between the Russians and General Ghorbrani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force.

Fans get to play as Operator Simon "Ghost" Riley, who is tasked with locating the general during the arms deal using the Spotter Scope. This task is required in order for Commander Graves to have a confirmed target to launch a missile strike and eliminate Ghorbrani along with the supplied arms.

Since the mission takes place in an open desert, players will notice a lot of visual obstructions such as dust clouds and armed forces patrolling the area as well as the considerable distance between the player and the objective that makes spotting the General a difficult task. With that being said, here are the steps required to find and eliminate General Ghorbani:

Locating General Ghorbrani, followed by steering the missile (Image via Activision)

Step #1: Walk straight through the narrow gap and climb up the ledges.

straight through the narrow gap and the ledges. Step #2: As you come across an open field, stay in place and do not shoot your weapon or you will fail the mission .

As you come across an open field, and your weapon or you will . Step #3: Press and hold the 'E' button to use your Spotter Scope to examine the scene.

Press and hold the button to use your Spotter Scope to examine the scene. Step #4: Navigate your aim towards the right side of the area and you will see a helicopter that has just landed.

Navigate your aim towards the of the area and you will see a that has just landed. Step #5: Zoom in using the 'Shift' key and you will see a perso being surrounded by multiple armed guards. That person is General Ghorbani , the high-value target to be eliminated. (This step will be a little difficult due to the dust flying around reducing visibility)

Zoom in using the key and you will see a perso being surrounded by multiple armed guards. That person is , the high-value target to be eliminated. (This step will be a little difficult due to the dust flying around reducing visibility) Step #6: Wait for General Ghorbani to be escorted by the Russians, after which he will walk freely examining the place. When he is less surrounded, use your 'left-click' to mark him (A red ping will appear on top of him).

for General Ghorbani to be by the Russians, after which he will walk freely examining the place. When he is less surrounded, use your to him (A will appear on top of him). Step #7: After a short cut-scene of Graves launching the missiles upon visual confirmation, you will be tasked to steer the missile in a first-person view.

After a short cut-scene of Graves launching the missiles upon visual confirmation, you will be tasked to in a first-person view. Step #8: Follow the white markers along the path and avoid hitting the terrain or going off-track.

Follow the along the path and hitting the terrain or going off-track. Step #9: You will be prompted to engage the boosters using left-click , do it while aiming at the red square-box .

You will be prompted to the boosters using , do it while aiming at the . Step #10: Upon impact, a short cutscene will play out and the mission is complete.

Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded with 'Soap's Determination' Calling Card, which they can equip in the menu for use in Multiplayer and other game modes such Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

