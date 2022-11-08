How to receive your personalized Warzone legacy video?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is just around the corner. As fans get ready to say goodbye to the prequel, the developers have announced personalized legacy videos for all Warzone players. This video shares various statistics of the player and their teammates with whom they have spent many memorable hours in the battle royale game.

Warzone launched on March 10, 2020, and was an instant hit in the battle royale genre. It combines various types of terrain, from open fields to clustered buildings, with fast-paced FPS gameplay.

But as all good things must come to an end, WZ is nearing the end of its life as the primary battle royale from Call of Duty is now in its final season called 'Last Stand' with developers shifting their focus to the upcoming title, Warzone 2.

This article takes a closer look into the process of receiving a personalized WZ legacy video.

Warzone legacy video will give players a glimpse into their journey in the game

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Celebrate the end of Warzone 1 with your own #WarzoneLegacy ! Enter your Activision ID on the new #MyWarzoneLegacy website to get a 2 minute video showcasing your best stats. mywarzonelegacy.callofduty.com Celebrate the end of Warzone 1 with your own #WarzoneLegacy! Enter your Activision ID on the new #MyWarzoneLegacy website to get a 2 minute video showcasing your best stats. mywarzonelegacy.callofduty.com https://t.co/sH0MdvT2Pp

The WZ legacy video is a personalized video for fans that showcases their journey throughout the time spent in the game. It is extremely easy to achieve and can be had within a matter of minutes. Here's how you can get your hands on the video:

1) First, head over to https://mywarzonelegacy.callofduty.com/

2) Here, enter your Activision ID. If you don't know your Activision ID, simply navigate to https://profile.callofduty.com/cod/info. At the bottom of the window, your Activision ID will be displayed.

3) Now click on the submit button, and the module will start preparing your personalized WZ legacy video.

4) After the clip is done generating, you have the option to share it directly to Facebook and Twitter. However, if you wish to download it, simply click the white download button.

You can further share this video using the 'Copy link' feature across various social media platforms as well as with your friends through personal messages.

What is included in the video?

You will receive a clip of around 1 minute and 50 seconds, which might mildly differ. It will include the following:

Date of your first drop into WZ and statistics.

Most used weapon class.

Most deployed Operator.

Gulag wins percentage and ratio.

Your squad mates and a few of their iconic statistics.

Veteran action report which consists of total kills, deaths, K/D ratio, matches played, wins, and hours played.

What happens to Warzone after WZ 2 launches?

The game will not get any future Battlepass or Season updates. However, the title will be receiving DLCs and other quality-of-life improvement patches. It is also rumored that the game will be receiving a rename and will be called Warzone: Caldera.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

This implies that fan-favorite maps such as Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will be removed from the title along with the Resurgence mode.

While there are expected changes with WZ in the near future, these are mere rumors and nothing has been officially stated yet. Only time will tell the fate of the current game.

This is all there is to know about getting your hands on the personalized legacy video.

WZ 2.0 officially launches on November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes