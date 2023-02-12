All major Warzone 2 battle royale changes coming in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release on February 15, 2023. It is expected to be one of the most significant updates ever to a Call of Duty game. Not only will it include several enhancements and quality-of-life adjustments to increase gameplay, but it will also include a huge list of playable content-related additions.

Players will see significant changes to the Warzone 2 title and can look forward to having an enhanced gaming experience due to gameplay changes and the introduction of new weapons and a brand new Resurgence map.

This article will cover all the changes coming to Warzone in the Season 2 update.

Changes coming to Warzone 2 in the Season 2 patch

1) A new map named Ashika Island for the Resurgence mode

Ashika Island will be introduced in the season 2 update and is exclusively available in the Resurgence mode. It is a Japanese-themed map with a centuries-old village layout built from the ground up for fast-paced gameplay.

There will be a variety of POIs (Points of interest) present in the game that include:

Tsuki Castle

Oganikku Farms

Residential

Town Center

Beach Club

Port Ashika

Shipwreck

2) Combat Record

The Combat record feature was a much-anticipated addition among enthusiasts. Finally, gamers can track their stats at the start of Season 2. Developers have verified that users can check their combat data starting on February 15th, although Season 1 information will not be included.

3) Return of 1v1 Gulag

Warzone enthusiasts adored the 1v1 Gulag style, but Warzone 2 introduced the 2v2 Gulag system. As a result, fans were dissatisfied and requested a return to the former.

As a result, Raven Software has announced the reintroduction of 1v1 matches, beginning with the season 2 update.

As the circles continue, the Gulag weapon pool is being upgraded to include LMGS, ARs, and SMGs while shotguns are being removed.

4) Fast looting and default small Backpacks

Explosive looting will return in Warzone 2, with loot scattered across the ground when an enemy is eliminated. It will undoubtedly cut the amount of time spent traversing the UI. Players can choose anything they require from the ground itself. Furthermore, players will no longer have to look around for a medium or large backpack.

Streamlined backpacks will be available to all players beginning with Season 2.

5) Introduction of default 3-Plate armor vest

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Warzone



1v1 Gulag with domination-style flag for OT

Default small backpacks

🛡 Default 3-Plate armor vests

There have been many complaints from the community about the fast TTK (Time to Kill) in the game. So from season 2, all players will begin with a three-plate vest, since additional sizes have been deleted, enabling players to concentrate solely on looting Armor Plates and participating in battles more confidently.

Players will also be able to bash through doors while plating with more speed, which will slightly increase the movement speed while plating.

Buy stations will be adjusted where spawn sites are being modified, and these will be consistent from match to match.

Furthermore, Loadout Drop Markers will be available at all Buy Stations in an unlimited supply.

6) Customizable Loadouts

Season 2 will also have customized perk packages, allowing Warzone 2 players to experiment and discover the best combinations to utilize in varying situations.

Primary Weapons are now more economical at Buy Stations, and the cost of Loadout Drop Markers has also been cut. Additionally, two Loadout Drop Public Events will be activated in the first and fifth circles of the match.

7) A new operator "Ronin" will be introduced

Fan-favorite character Ronin will also be reintroduced to the game's playable operator roster.

According to the game's narrative, Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda is a former special forces combat man who has mastered several combat methods. His name is a reference to the nomadic samurai of feudal-era Japan with no masters.

Ronin will be available as a playable operator on February 15, 2023, following the introduction of Season 2.

8) Introduction of 5-new weapons

As part of the update, Season 2 of Warzone 2 will gain five new weapons. The ISO Hemlock AR, KV Broadside Shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, and Tempus Torrent Markman Rifle are among them. The first four are from separate classes and will be released on Season 2's first day. The last weapon - the Tempus Torrent Rifle, will be introduced with a mid-season update.

9) Introduction of high-tech Redeploy Drones

Redeploy drones function similarly to redeploy balloons in Warzone. With zip lines attached to the drones, players can instantly reposition themselves.

Current tactics and rotations will be altered. Because there will be many rotational possibilities, players must modify their playstyles and focus more.

These are all the changes players should look up to in the Season 2 update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available across all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

