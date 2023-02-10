Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the ISO Hemlock assault rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 will debut on February 15, 2023. The update will bring significant changes to both titles and will add a variety of new content, including the ISO Hemlock.

The gun appears to be a flexible assault rifle that offers an advantage in any situation that players can come across. This speaks well for the gun's utility in Warzone 2 since it might be an excellent sniper support weapon.

Players who favor ARs will undoubtedly be drawn to this firearm. This article will teach them how to unlock the ISO Hemlock in both WZ2 and MW2.

Obtaining Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2's new weapon ISO Hemlock

You will be able to unlock this rifle for free through the new Season 2 Battle Pass. There will be a ton of new content that will require a player to purchase the BP. Thankfully, the ISO Hemlock Rifle will be included in its free sector. This means that those who want the ISO Hemlock do not need to buy the Battle Pass.

The new BP will bring two more weapons to both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 — the KV Broadside shotgun and Dual Kodachis — when Season 2 goes live. You will be able to choose any one of these three weapons.

The Hemlock is a powerful and upgraded rifle from Expedite Firearms that can fire both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK caliber ammunition. Moreover, gamers will be able to acquire new camos that can be used on any weapon in the game when they level up this rifle and add the best attachments to it.

With that out of the way, it's time to look at the other weapons that will be available in WZ2 and MW2.

New weapons that will be available in Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will receive five new weapons as part of the update. These include the ISO Hemlock AR, KV Broadside shotgun, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, and Tempus Torrent marksman rifle. The first four are from various classes and will be available from the first day of Season 2. With the mid-season update, the last weapon — the Tempus Torrent Rifle — will be added to both titles.

Another vintage weapon, the Crossbow, will return to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 2. Players who have completed all seven Path of the Ronin event tasks will have access to it starting with Season 2. However, alternatively, gamers may also buy a bundle containing this weapon directly from the in-game shop.

Other than guns, the upcoming update will also include a new Japanese-themed map called Ashika Island, which will be playable in Warzone 2 and is designed specifically for Resurgence mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available across all platforms, including the PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

