How to get a crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the finest releases of 2022, as the latest Activision product brings back renowned Call of Duty characters.

The campaign for the Modern Warfare revival was appreciated by both newbies and veterans of the franchise because of the lifelike and intense experience it provided. This heritage continues in MW2, which tells tales of treachery and retribution in one of the franchise's darkest campaigns.

The game has a wide selection of weapons ranging from common to extremely rare guns. But the one hidden weapon many gamers may be unaware of is the Crossbow. It can be obtained exclusively in two missions throughout the campaign's middle section.

This article will guide players to the locations of crossbows concealed inside the two missions.

Modern Warfare 2 missions for getting Crossbows

The Crossbow is a single-shot weapon, so it must be reloaded after firing each bolt. By default, the Crossbow allows players to spawn with two bolts, one loaded and one in reserve. Once shot, the bolts can be collected by approaching the corpse.

This weapon feels distinctly smooth and will undoubtedly help players stay under the radar as it doesn't make a sound.

Two Modern Warfare 2 missions in which the Crossbow can be found are,

1) Alone

During the Alone mission in Modern Warfare 2, players must navigate the streets of Las Almas to reach Ghost. Throughout the adventure, players need to complete tasks like crafting pry tools, smoke bombs, and mines to defeat enemies. Ghost will instruct players to cross the street and enter a tunnel to gain access to the church. Players may locate the Crossbow in the mechanic's El Maestro Garage.

The opponent outside needs to be eliminated so the cracked door can be accessed. Inside the garage will be a workstation with a laptop and a safe in close sight. To be more precise, the safe will be in a different room to the left of the fridge and microwave. The safe combination will be on the computer screen, which is 37-60-80. Players can retrieve the Crossbow by opening the safe with the code.

2) El Sin Nombre

During the El Sin Nombre campaign mission in Modern Warfare 2, the Crossbow can be obtained in the house. Players must go through the place for a while to find the right place. Further exploration will show a black door with a No Entrar sign leading to the garage, where Ghost gives the instruction to search for something essential. On entering, players will see that it's Diago's armory.

One will encounter a guard who must be eliminated silently, or else his crew will be alerted by the gunfire. After dealing with him, there will be a crossbow next to a shotgun on the left side of the wall. To retrieve the weapon from the wall, hit the interactive button.

These are all the instructions needed to obtain a crossbow in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

